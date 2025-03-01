LIVE | SA vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 11th Match: South Africa Eye Semi-Final Berth In Clash Against England

SA vs ENG Live Cricket Score, CT-2025 Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the last Group B game of the Champions Trophy 2025 at National Stadium in Karachi. A win against England will propel South Africa to the semi-finals. However, their opponents will also be eyeing to close the tournament with a win.

Having lost to Australia and Afghanistan, England arrive into their final group stage match on the back of skipper Jos Buttler having stepped down as white-ball captain.

Squads For SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood