Live Cricket Score | SA VS NZ, CT-2025 2nd Semi-Final Updates: SA Eye Final Spot

South Africa Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2nd Semifinal Live Cricket Score and Updates: The second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday, March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Proteas are coming to play this clash after beating England by seven wickets in their last group fixture and finished on the top of Group B with two wins from three matches, having five points to their name.

New Zealand on the other hand, kickstarted their campaign with a 60-run win against Pakistan and further outplayed Bangladesh by five wickets. However, they ended up losing their last game against India by 44 runs, which brought their five-match winning streak to an end.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi.