SA vs NZ Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Will South Africa continue on winning way?
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens for a high stakes rematch as South Africa prepares to face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, March 4. These two Group D giants will battle for a coveted spot in the tournament finale in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.
The Journey to Eden Gardens
South Africa enters the semi-final as the slight favorite, boasting an impressive unbeaten streak of seven matches. The Proteas have displayed clinical dominance throughout the tournament, securing convincing victories against heavyweights such as India and the West Indies, as well as a recent win over Zimbabwe. Having already defeated the Kiwis during their group stage clash in Ahmedabad, Aiden Markram’s side holds a psychological edge.
Conversely, New Zealand is looking to rediscover the consistent, process-driven form that has defined their cricket for years. The BlackCaps’ path to the final four was more turbulent, featuring a narrow loss to England during the Super 8s. They ultimately secured their semi-final berth by edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR), aided by a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka that proved more decisive than the efforts of the Men in Green.
Live Streaming and Broadcast Information
Fans can catch all the action from the first semi-final according to the following schedule:
Match Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)
Digital Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website
Full Squads for the Semi-Final
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie.
Match Context
While South Africa looks to maintain their flawless momentum, New Zealand will rely on their big-match experience to derail the Proteas' campaign. With the threat of rain occasionally looming over the tournament, the focus remains on the surface at Eden Gardens, which has historically favored both high-scoring contests and quality spin bowling.
SA vs NZ Live Updates: New Zealand Thrive as Underdogs in ICC Knockouts
New Zealand may not have looked the most convincing team in the group stages, but they have a long reputation for punching above their weight in ICC tournaments. The Black Caps have repeatedly upset stronger teams in knockout matches. Mitchell Santner’s side will rely on that history and their calm temperament to challenge the in-form South Africans.
SA vs NZ Live Updates: South Africa Enter Semi-Final as Tournament Favourites
South Africa have been one of the most dominant teams in the T20 World Cup 2026, winning seven matches in a row heading into the semifinal. Their batting lineup has consistently delivered while their bowling attack has provided breakthroughs at crucial moments. With momentum firmly on their side, Aiden Markram’s team enters the knockout stage with confidence and stability.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.
