SA vs NZ Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Will South Africa continue on winning way?

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens for a high stakes rematch as South Africa prepares to face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, March 4. These two Group D giants will battle for a coveted spot in the tournament finale in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

The Journey to Eden Gardens

South Africa enters the semi-final as the slight favorite, boasting an impressive unbeaten streak of seven matches. The Proteas have displayed clinical dominance throughout the tournament, securing convincing victories against heavyweights such as India and the West Indies, as well as a recent win over Zimbabwe. Having already defeated the Kiwis during their group stage clash in Ahmedabad, Aiden Markram’s side holds a psychological edge.

Conversely, New Zealand is looking to rediscover the consistent, process-driven form that has defined their cricket for years. The BlackCaps’ path to the final four was more turbulent, featuring a narrow loss to England during the Super 8s. They ultimately secured their semi-final berth by edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR), aided by a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka that proved more decisive than the efforts of the Men in Green.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

Fans can catch all the action from the first semi-final according to the following schedule:

Match Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)

Digital Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website

Full Squads for the Semi-Final

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie.

Match Context

While South Africa looks to maintain their flawless momentum, New Zealand will rely on their big-match experience to derail the Proteas' campaign. With the threat of rain occasionally looming over the tournament, the focus remains on the surface at Eden Gardens, which has historically favored both high-scoring contests and quality spin bowling.