NewsCricketSA vs NZ Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Will South Africa continue on winning way?
SOUTH AFRICA VS NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026

SA vs NZ Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Will South Africa continue on winning way?

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens for a high stakes rematch as South Africa prepares to face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, March 4.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Source:
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates
LIVE Blog

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens for a high stakes rematch as South Africa prepares to face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, March 4. These two Group D giants will battle for a coveted spot in the tournament finale in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

The Journey to Eden Gardens

South Africa enters the semi-final as the slight favorite, boasting an impressive unbeaten streak of seven matches. The Proteas have displayed clinical dominance throughout the tournament, securing convincing victories against heavyweights such as India and the West Indies, as well as a recent win over Zimbabwe. Having already defeated the Kiwis during their group stage clash in Ahmedabad, Aiden Markram’s side holds a psychological edge.

Conversely, New Zealand is looking to rediscover the consistent, process-driven form that has defined their cricket for years. The BlackCaps’ path to the final four was more turbulent, featuring a narrow loss to England during the Super 8s. They ultimately secured their semi-final berth by edging out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR), aided by a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka that proved more decisive than the efforts of the Men in Green.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

Fans can catch all the action from the first semi-final according to the following schedule:

Match Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)

Digital Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website

Full Squads for the Semi-Final

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie.

Match Context

While South Africa looks to maintain their flawless momentum, New Zealand will rely on their big-match experience to derail the Proteas' campaign. With the threat of rain occasionally looming over the tournament, the focus remains on the surface at Eden Gardens, which has historically favored both high-scoring contests and quality spin bowling.

04 March 2026
08:29 IST

SA vs NZ Live Updates: New Zealand Thrive as Underdogs in ICC Knockouts

New Zealand may not have looked the most convincing team in the group stages, but they have a long reputation for punching above their weight in ICC tournaments. The Black Caps have repeatedly upset stronger teams in knockout matches. Mitchell Santner’s side will rely on that history and their calm temperament to challenge the in-form South Africans.

 

08:07 IST

SA vs NZ Live Updates: South Africa Enter Semi-Final as Tournament Favourites

South Africa have been one of the most dominant teams in the T20 World Cup 2026, winning seven matches in a row heading into the semifinal. Their batting lineup has consistently delivered while their bowling attack has provided breakthroughs at crucial moments. With momentum firmly on their side, Aiden Markram’s team enters the knockout stage with confidence and stability.

 

08:02 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

