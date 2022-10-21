Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B LIVE Scorecard: Zimbabwe win, qualify for Super 12s as Scotland knocked out

Scotland and Zimbabwe clash in the final first-round fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With qualification at stake, both sides chase victory to secure a place in the Super 12. Scotland have played some good cricket in both of their matches in this T20 World Cup so far. They started with an excellent victory against West Indies in their opening match of the campaign. The batters played responsibly to get the team to a competitive total and then the bowlers responded well to defend the score of 160. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt bowled brilliantly in that game as he claimed three wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. The Scotland batting unit faired even better in the match against Ireland and they were ahead for a major portion of the match until the Scotland bowlers were taken down by some brilliant T20 batting by Curtis Campher.

Richie Berrington and his men did most things right in that match against Ireland but there isn't much bowlers can do when someone bats the way Campher did. However, the team has looked in high spirits and confidence so far, and they will be eager to carry that forward into this highly important match against Zimbabwe.