NewsCricket
SL VS AFG

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Match Updates: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan

The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. The positioning of the tournament comes at a very interesting time. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the tournament, last held in 2018 in the UAE, to be postponed from 2020 to 2022. Then, the tournament was shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka due to the acute economic, political and social crisis in the island nation. Now, with the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia almost 50 days away, the Asia Cup serves as a perfect platform and of extra importance for all five teams barring Hong Kong to test their preparedness for the silverware in the shortest format of the game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Match Updates: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan

The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. The positioning of the tournament comes at a very interesting time. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the tournament, last held in 2018 in the UAE, to be postponed from 2020 to 2022. Then, the tournament was shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka due to the acute economic, political and social crisis in the island nation. Now, with the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia almost 50 days away, the Asia Cup serves as a perfect platform and of extra importance for all five teams barring Hong Kong to test their preparedness for the silverware in the shortest format of the game.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war