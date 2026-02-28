Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022036https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/sl-vs-pak-live-score-t20-world-cup-2026-super-8-sri-lanka-vs-pakistan-cricket-scorecard-dasun-shanaka-salman-ali-agha-pallekele-3022036.html
NewsCricketSL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan aim to reach semi-finals, face hapless Sri Lanka
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN

SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan aim to reach semi-finals, face hapless Sri Lanka

SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The stage is set for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While Sri Lanka is playing for pride, Pakistan is fighting for a slim mathematical chance to reach the semifinals.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
LIVE Blog

SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The stage is set for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While Sri Lanka is playing for pride, Pakistan is fighting for a slim mathematical chance to reach the semifinals.

SL vs PAK: Match Context And Stakes

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are in a must-win scenario with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. Pakistan have struggled in the Super Eights (including a washout and a loss to England), leaving them with a poor net run rate (around -0.461). New Zealand holds a strong position with a superior NRR (around 1.390+). To overtake and qualify, Pakistan need a convincing victory - projections suggest winning by approximately 64 runs (if batting second) or chasing a target in about 13.1 overs (if batting first), depending on exact calculations and other results. A washout or narrow win likely ends Pakistan's campaign.

On the other hand, This is effectively a dead rubber for co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated from semifinal contention after losses in the Super Eights (including heavy defeats to England and New Zealand). Captain Dasun Shanaka-led side will play for pride on home soil and will be eager to end their home campaign with a victory for the Kandy crowd, potentially playing the "spoiler" role for Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf 

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of SL vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

 

28 February 2026
12:46 IST

SL vs PAK LIVE: Squads For Key Clash 

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Rajya Sabha polls
TMC names 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls
Spirit Poster
Spirit: Who Is Aishwarya Desai? The woman seen in Spirit poster
World’s biggest parliament building
World’s biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation
England
T20 WC 2026: Rehan, Jacks power England to 4-wicket win over New Zealand
Smart watch
Stylish Smartwatches for Fitness, Function & Fashion
Auqib Nabi
Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict rise after airstrikes, drone attacks
Ethnic Mojaris
Elegant Ethnic Mojaris to Elevate Festive Looks — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
kurta set
Elegant Embroidered Kurta Sets For Festive And Everyday Wear
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 start pushed to Mar 28 due to…: Full schedule to be out on THIS date