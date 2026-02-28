SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan aim to reach semi-finals, face hapless Sri Lanka

SL vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: The stage is set for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While Sri Lanka is playing for pride, Pakistan is fighting for a slim mathematical chance to reach the semifinals.



SL vs PAK: Match Context And Stakes

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are in a must-win scenario with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. Pakistan have struggled in the Super Eights (including a washout and a loss to England), leaving them with a poor net run rate (around -0.461). New Zealand holds a strong position with a superior NRR (around 1.390+). To overtake and qualify, Pakistan need a convincing victory - projections suggest winning by approximately 64 runs (if batting second) or chasing a target in about 13.1 overs (if batting first), depending on exact calculations and other results. A washout or narrow win likely ends Pakistan's campaign.

On the other hand, This is effectively a dead rubber for co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated from semifinal contention after losses in the Super Eights (including heavy defeats to England and New Zealand). Captain Dasun Shanaka-led side will play for pride on home soil and will be eager to end their home campaign with a victory for the Kandy crowd, potentially playing the "spoiler" role for Pakistan.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf