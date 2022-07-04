India women cricket team will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday (July 4). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after winning hard-fought first ODI by four wickets on Friday (July 1). The Indian side had earlier already won the T20 series 2-1 and a win on Monday will give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series as well.

The all-round performance of Deepti Sharma and a valuable contribution with the bat by captain Harmanpreet Kaur (44 off 63 balls) helped India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Deepti Sharma first produced a brilliant bowling display, taking three wickets by giving away only 25 runs in 8.2 overs before guiding India to a comprehensive victory with the bat (22 not out) in a low-scoring match.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI in Pallekele. It was the beginning of a new era for India – one without the great Mithali Raj in the team – with Harmanpreet Kaur beginning her innings as India’s full-time ODI captain.

Match-Day #TeamIndia set to take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/bspNgOVMuX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 4, 2022

Renuka Singh was welcomed into the attack by Hasini Perera but the Indian pacer came back strongly in the next over, removing the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu in the third over of the innings.

