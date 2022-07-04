SL W vs IND W 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma get India off to flying start
India Women cricket team will take on Sri Lanka Women cricket in the second of three ODI at Pallekele on Monday (July 4). Check all LIVE score and updates from IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI here.
Trending Photos
India women cricket team will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday (July 4). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after winning hard-fought first ODI by four wickets on Friday (July 1). The Indian side had earlier already won the T20 series 2-1 and a win on Monday will give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series as well.
The all-round performance of Deepti Sharma and a valuable contribution with the bat by captain Harmanpreet Kaur (44 off 63 balls) helped India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Deepti Sharma first produced a brilliant bowling display, taking three wickets by giving away only 25 runs in 8.2 overs before guiding India to a comprehensive victory with the bat (22 not out) in a low-scoring match.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI in Pallekele. It was the beginning of a new era for India – one without the great Mithali Raj in the team – with Harmanpreet Kaur beginning her innings as India’s full-time ODI captain.
Match-Day #TeamIndia set to take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/bspNgOVMuX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 4, 2022
Renuka Singh was welcomed into the attack by Hasini Perera but the Indian pacer came back strongly in the next over, removing the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu in the third over of the innings.
Check Live Score and Updates from the second ODI between India-W and SL-W here.
India's 50 comes up
Smriti Mandhana brings up the fifty-partnership for first wicket with her third boundary. Mandhana is on 24 and Shafali on 25 and India are 50/0 in 9 overs, need another 124 to win.
Shafali Verma brings out lap shot
Shafali Verma has raced along to 20 off 22 with her second boundary off Achini Kulasuriya, lap shot over short fine-leg for 4. India are 39/0 in 7 overs, need 135 runs to win.
Shafali Verma joins the party
Shafali Verma joins in now, hammering her first four off Achini Kulasuriya and moves along to 12 off 15 balls. India are 27/0 in 5 overs, need 147 to win.
Second boundary for Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana has raced along to 13 off 14 balls with two fours, the second one coming off Oshadi Ranasinghe again. India are 17/0 in 4 overs, needing 157 more to win.
Smriti Mandhana get first boundary
Smirti Mandhana gets first four of the Indian innings, pulls Oshadi Ranasinghe away to the fence. India 10/0 in 3 overs, need another 164 to win.
Indian reply begins
Team India begin chase of 174 to win the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings and are 2/0 after one over.
SL bowled out for 173
Renuka Singh bagged four wickets to help India bowl out Sri Lanka for mere 173 runs in 50 overs. The visitors picked up regular wickets and pegged back the Lankans. For the hosts, Ama Kanchana remained unbeaten for 47 but didn't get much support from the other end. India need 174 runs to win the game and seal the three-match ODI series.
Another one bites the dust
Sri Lanka lose their eighth wicket as Renuka Singh removes Oshadi Ranasinghe, who gave an easy catch to Deepti Sharma, who was stationed at covers. Ranasinghe c Deepti Sharma b Renuka Singh 10(19)
Nilakshi de Silva departs; SL 7 down
Meghna Singh removes Nilakshi de Silva, who gets a leading edge and Deepti Sharma at covers takes an easy catch. Sri Lanka are seven down now for the score of 123. Nilakshi de Silva c Deepti Sharma b Meghna Singh 32(62) [4s-3]
Partnership in Building
N De Silva and Kanchana are playing sensibly and rotating the strike in order to build a solid partnership to revive Sri Lanka as the hosts lost six early wickets.
Another RUN-OUT for Sri Lanka
Kavisha Dilhari is now run-out for 5 as hosts slip deeper into trouble. Sri Lanka are 82/6 in 25 overs.
Sri Lanka lose 5th wicket!
Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani is run out for 25. Sri Lanka are 70/5 in 23rd over.
Meghana Singh dismisses Chamari Athapaththu
India get the big breakthrough, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu is dismissed by Meghana Singh for 27. Sri Lanka are 42/4 in 16 overs.
Chamari Athapaththu get third four
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu hits her third four to move along to 27. Sri Lanka are 40/3 in 15 overs.
Renuka Singh gets THIRD wicket
Sri Lanka have lost their third wicket with Renuka Singh picking all three, Harshitha Samarawickrama trapped leg-before for duck. Sri Lanka are 12/3 in 7 overs.
Renuka Singh STRIKES again!
Renuka Singh gets her second wicket, SL's Vishmi Gunaratne is clean bowled for 3 off 14 balls. Sri Lanka are 7/2 in 5 overs.
Slow star for Sri Lanka
Hosts SL have made a very slow start after losing the early wicket. Sri Lanka are 7/1 in 4 overs.
Renuka Singh gets early wicket
Team India have the early breakthrough as Renuka Singh sends back Hasini Perera for a duck. Sri Lanka are 1/1 after first over.
India and Sri Lanka Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI of IND-W and SL-W for the 2nd ODI...
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya
India win TOSS!
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Check TV Timing and Livestream details
You can check TV Timings and Livestreams details of SL-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI here.
Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of 2nd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women.
More Stories