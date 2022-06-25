NewsCricket
SRI LANKA WOMEN VS INDIA WOMEN 2022

SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Dambulla: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India eye series win

Follow the Live score and updates of Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I being played at Dambulla on Saturday.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Dambulla: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India eye series win
LIVE Blog

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, in Dambulla on Saturday (June 25). The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of the Island nation with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday.

25 June 2022
13:12 PM

Hello and welcome to our live blog for Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I from Dambulla. Stay tuned for latest match updates. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath