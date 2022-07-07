SL W vs IND W 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: India slip into deep trouble, lose their sixth wicket
India Women’s cricket team locked horns with Sri Lanka Women's cricket in the third and final ODI at Pallekele on Thursday (July 7). Check Live Score and Updates from IND-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI here.
Trending Photos
A confident India will look to complete the formalities and assert their supremacy by completing a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the third and final women’s ODI in Pallekele on Thursday (July 7). Playing ODI cricket for the first time since the talismanic Mithali Raj retired from the game, the Indian team won the opening two games in contrasting fashion to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors had bagged the preceding T20I series 2-1.
Chasing similar targets, India looked much more confident in the second ODI as they galloped to 10-wicket win on Monday. India controlled all aspects of the game. It was the kind of dominant display expected out of Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops through out the tour of the island nation.
After an underwhelming tour by their standards, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma finally joined the party with unbeaten half centuries. The duo, that had struggled to build a decent partnership and provide electrifying starts in the first ODI and the T20 series, would be keen for an encore in the final game.
#TeamIndia all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final #SLvIND ODI pic.twitter.com/HNsQsGojTk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 7, 2022
New full-time skipper Harmanpreet has been India’s most consistent player this series. The all-rounder has shone with the bat, her innings often turning out to be the difference between the two sides. While, Indian spinners were ruling the roost on the slow tracks in the T20s, the ODI series has belonged to pacer Renuka Singh, who has picked seven wickets in the two 50-over matches, including a career best 4/28.
Check Live Scores and Updates from third ODI between SL W and IND W here.
Harmanpreet Kaur hammers a couple of fours
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammers a couple of fours to move along to 32. India are 143/6 in 30 overs.
BIG trouble for India
Team India have lost their sixth wicket as Richa Ghosh is dismissed for 2 as Inoka Ranaweera claims her second scalp. India are 125/6 in 27 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unbeaten on 20.
Harleen Deol departs as well
Harleen Deol falls cheaply for 1 as Rashmi Silva picks her 2nd wicket of the over. India are 97/4 in 19 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walks out.
Shafali Verma falls 1 short of fifty
Huge blow for Team India as in-form Shafali Verma falls one short of second successive fifty. Shafali out for 49 and India are 92/3 in 19th over.
India lose 2nd wicket
Team India have lost their second wicket with Yastika Bhatia dismissed for 30 off 38 balls. India are 90/2 in 18th over with Shafali Verma batting on 48.
Smriti Mandhana out for 6
Opener Smriti Mandhana is dismissed for 6 by Kavisha Dilhari. India are 31/1 in 7 overs with Shafali Verma on 26.
Fourth boundary for Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma has zoomed along to 22 off 18 balls with her 4th four of the innings. India are 26/0 in 5 overs.
Two fours in an over for Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma is in cracking form, smashing Ama Kanchana for two fours in the third over to move along to 16 off 12 balls. India are 18/0 in 3 overs.
Shafali Verma off to a flyer
Shafali Verma is off the mark with a boundary, moves along to 6. India are 6/0 in 1 over.
SL W vs IND W Playing XIs
Here are the Playing XI of India Women and Sri Lanka Women teams for 3rd ODI...
Sri Lanka: GWHM Perera, RMVD Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), H Madavi, WK Dilhari, NND de Silva, MAA Sanjeewani(wk), OU Ranasinghe, KADA Kanchana, I Ranaweera, HDRS Silva
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka win the toss
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Check Livestream details
You can check the livestream details of 3rd ODI between SL W and IND W right here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of SL W vs IND W 3rd ODI in Pallekele.
More Stories