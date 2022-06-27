SL-W vs IND-W 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India lose Smriti Mandhana for 22

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women cricket team takes on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday (June 27). After winning the T20, Team India have an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match series. Now the Indian side will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games next month.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the second T20I by five wickets, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. For India to achieve the clean sweep, their batting will have to be at its best. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will have to provide with a good, positive start in the powerplay with their hitting abilities.

It will be important for Lankans to combine intent and utmost care in their batting. For this, openers Vishmi Gunaratne and captain Chamari Athapaththu will have to provide a great start and the middle order consisting of Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva etc will have to carry on the momentum carefully. SL will also have to improve their bowling and work harder to restrict their opponents to more smaller totals and defend their own modest totals.

Check Live scores and updates from Sri Lanka-women vs India-women 3rd T20 here.