1 May 2022, 21:31 PM
SRH going STRONG!
Sunrisers Hyderabad going strong in their chase of 203 runs as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma show no mercy to CSK bowlers. Chennai can pay a heavy price for dropping Abhishek on 20.
SRK- 52/0 (5 Overs), Williamson 17 (11) & Abhishek 34 (20)
1 May 2022, 21:26 PM
HERE WE GO!
SRH off to a good start with 10 runs off the first over in their chase of 203 runs. CSK bowler Mukesh Choudhary finishes his first over without a wicket as Abhishek Sharma smacks him for two boundaries.
SRK- 10/0 (1 Over), Abhishek 9 (5) & Williamson 1 (2)
1 May 2022, 21:06 PM
CSK- 202/2 (20 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings finish at runs after 20 overs as the opening pair of Conway and Gaikwad smashed the SRH bowling all over the ground. SRH now need 203 runs in 20 overs to win.
Gaikwad 99 (57) & Conway 85 (55)
1 May 2022, 21:00 PM
Ruturaj misses out on TON!
Ruturaj Gaikwad was back in the astonishing form again but misses out on his hundred on 99 (57).CSK on FIRE as both openers go until 17th over with runs on board. SRH struggling badly.
CSK- 187/1 (18.3 Overs), Conway 75 (50) & MS Dhoni 4 (4)
1 May 2022, 20:03 PM
Fifty for Gaikwad
Ruturaj smashes fifty. He is back among runs and CSK camp must be smiling looking at the scoreboard.
SRH on back foot and CSK on top at the moment.
Gaikwad is now unleashing the big shots now.
CSK 99/0 (10.4)
1 May 2022, 19:49 PM
Conway, Gaikwad continur dominance
CSK openers have built a nice foundation here and from hereon, they should look to up the run rate. They have already begun to attack.
CSK 49/0 (7.1)
1 May 2022, 19:36 PM
CSK off to good start
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are off to a good start.
Natarajan and Jansen bowling in tandem.
Umran Malik vs Gaikwad would be a good contest.
CSK 23/0 (4)
1 May 2022, 18:24 PM
Toss News!
SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and they will bowl first.
1 May 2022, 16:05 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of IPL 2022 contest between CSK and SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates!