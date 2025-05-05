SRH VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim To Stay Alive, Face Delhi Capitals

SRH VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH, who have had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025 so far, are on the brink of elimination. Having won only three in their ten matches so far, SRH will aim to beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive in the tournament.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have lost momentum after a record-breaking start to their season. They will look to return to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad and boost their qualification chances in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Squads For SRH VS DC IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga