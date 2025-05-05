SRH VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim To Stay Alive, Face Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 07:30 PM IST on Monday, May 5.
Trending Photos
SRH VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH, who have had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025 so far, are on the brink of elimination. Having won only three in their ten matches so far, SRH will aim to beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive in the tournament.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have lost momentum after a record-breaking start to their season. They will look to return to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad and boost their qualification chances in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Squads For SRH VS DC IPL 2025 Match
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.