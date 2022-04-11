हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: SRH begin chase of 163 with Williamson, Abhishek

Follow Live cricket score and updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match being played at DY Patil Stadium on Monday (April 11).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 11, 2022 - 21:39
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11).

Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation in IPL 2022.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table. Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game.

At the DY Patil stadium, focus again will be on young Shubman Gill. He has been in prime form and posted his highest IPL score against Punjab Kings. Titans are up against death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the raw pace of Umran Malik, the yorkers of T Natarajan and classical off-breaks of Washington Sundar.

The other important cog in their wheel is Rashid Khan, who is capable of running riot and can pose challenges to his former team SRH.

11 April 2022, 21:32 PM

SRH start SLOW

Sunrisers Hyderabad start slow with skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. GT start their bowling attack with Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.

SRH- 5/0 (2 Overs), Williamson 4 (9) & Sharma 1 (3)

11 April 2022, 20:59 PM

GT- 162/7 (20 Overs)

Gujarat Titans finish at 167 runs after 20 overs as the SRH bowlers Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar display some disciplined bowling in the last two overs. Hardik Pandya played well for his team scoring 50 (42), along with that, Abhinav Manohar's cameo of 35 (21) boosted GT's total in the end.

11 April 2022, 20:40 PM

GT- 135/4 (17 Overs)

Gujarat Titans on the edge of making a competitve total as skipper Hardik Pandya inches close to his fifty. Along with him, Abhinav Manohar is also batting with urge to push the scoreboard.

Hardik 45 (36) & Abhinav 21 (14)

11 April 2022, 20:37 PM

Jansen STRIKES!

David Miller GONE for 12 (15) caught by Abhishek Sharma bowled by Marco Jansen. Miller was not looking comfortable throughout till now and couldn't soak the pressure more. He tried to play a pull shot but gives away a routine catch to Sharma at short mid-wicket.

GT- 104/4 (13.3 Overs)

11 April 2022, 20:25 PM

GT going STRONG

Gujarat Titans looking good now as Hardik Pandya and David Miller build up a small partnership of 38 (30). Miller is currently batting slow as Pandya takes charge on the SRH bowlers.

GT- 102/3 (13 Overs), Miller 11 (13) & Hardik 36 (28)

11 April 2022, 20:22 PM

GT Recover

Gujarat Titans recover with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle. GT currently getting 7.66 runrate right now and need to push the runrate to put on a competitve total.

GT- 84/3 (11 Overs), Miller 8 (8) & Hardik 27 (21)

11 April 2022, 20:08 PM

GT- 64/3 (8 Overs)

Gujarat Titans lose their third wicket of the match as Matthew Wade departs. LBW by Umran Malik. GT now need a partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle.

Hardik 15 (11)

11 April 2022, 19:09 PM

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

11 April 2022, 19:08 PM

TOSS

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.

