11 April 2022, 21:32 PM
SRH start SLOW
Sunrisers Hyderabad start slow with skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. GT start their bowling attack with Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.
SRH- 5/0 (2 Overs), Williamson 4 (9) & Sharma 1 (3)
11 April 2022, 20:59 PM
GT- 162/7 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans finish at 167 runs after 20 overs as the SRH bowlers Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar display some disciplined bowling in the last two overs. Hardik Pandya played well for his team scoring 50 (42), along with that, Abhinav Manohar's cameo of 35 (21) boosted GT's total in the end.
11 April 2022, 20:40 PM
GT- 135/4 (17 Overs)
Gujarat Titans on the edge of making a competitve total as skipper Hardik Pandya inches close to his fifty. Along with him, Abhinav Manohar is also batting with urge to push the scoreboard.
Hardik 45 (36) & Abhinav 21 (14)
11 April 2022, 20:37 PM
Jansen STRIKES!
David Miller GONE for 12 (15) caught by Abhishek Sharma bowled by Marco Jansen. Miller was not looking comfortable throughout till now and couldn't soak the pressure more. He tried to play a pull shot but gives away a routine catch to Sharma at short mid-wicket.
GT- 104/4 (13.3 Overs)
11 April 2022, 20:25 PM
GT going STRONG
Gujarat Titans looking good now as Hardik Pandya and David Miller build up a small partnership of 38 (30). Miller is currently batting slow as Pandya takes charge on the SRH bowlers.
GT- 102/3 (13 Overs), Miller 11 (13) & Hardik 36 (28)
11 April 2022, 20:22 PM
GT Recover
Gujarat Titans recover with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle. GT currently getting 7.66 runrate right now and need to push the runrate to put on a competitve total.
GT- 84/3 (11 Overs), Miller 8 (8) & Hardik 27 (21)
11 April 2022, 20:08 PM
GT- 64/3 (8 Overs)
Gujarat Titans lose their third wicket of the match as Matthew Wade departs. LBW by Umran Malik. GT now need a partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle.
Hardik 15 (11)
11 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
11 April 2022, 19:08 PM
TOSS
SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.