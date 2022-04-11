11 April 2022, 22:53 PM
GONE! Williamson!
Sunrisers Hyderabad in trouble as they lose Kane Williamson in a crucial moment. Williamson out for 57 (45) bowled by Hardik Pandya caught by Rahul Tewatia. SRH need 34 runs in 23 balls to win with skipper Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran in the middle.
SRH- 129/2 (16.1 Overs), Pooran 8 (8)
11 April 2022, 22:42 PM
Rahul Tripathi retired hurt
SRH batter Rahul Tripathi retired hurt after hitting a maximum on Rahul Tewatia's ball. Left-hander Nicholas Pooran walks in place of him as the batter cannot continue after taking a fall.
SRH- 111/1 (14.2 Overs), William 45 (39)
11 April 2022, 22:25 PM
SRH on FIRE!
Sunrisers Hyderabad on FIRE with skipper Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi in the middle. Both batters looking in death-touch for the GT bowlers.
SRH- 104/1 (13.1 Overs), Williamson 42 (36) & Tripathi 17 (11)
11 April 2022, 22:13 PM
OUT!
Rashid Khan breaks the deadlock! Abhishek Sharma GONE for 42 (32)! caught by Sudharsan. Sharma was looking to clear the rope but couldn't time it properly.
SRH- 64/1 (8.5 Overs), Williamson 22 (21)
11 April 2022, 21:55 PM
SRH going STRONG
Sunrisers Hyderabad going strong in chase with skipper Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. The power-play was slow so far but both batters shifted gears after getting a good look of the wicket.
SRH- 53/0 (7.1 Overs) Abhishek 36 (26) & Williamson 19 (18)
11 April 2022, 21:39 PM
SRH start STEADY
Sunrisers Hyderabad going steady as Abhishek Sharma takes his time to play the big shots while Kane Williamson is shifting gears now.
SRH - 25/0 (5 Overs), Williamson 18 (16) & Abhishek 7 (14)
11 April 2022, 21:32 PM
SRH start SLOW
Sunrisers Hyderabad start slow with skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. GT start their bowling attack with Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.
SRH- 5/0 (2 Overs), Williamson 4 (9) & Sharma 1 (3)
11 April 2022, 20:59 PM
GT- 162/7 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans finish at 167 runs after 20 overs as the SRH bowlers Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar display some disciplined bowling in the last two overs. Hardik Pandya played well for his team scoring 50 (42), along with that, Abhinav Manohar's cameo of 35 (21) boosted GT's total in the end.
11 April 2022, 20:40 PM
GT- 135/4 (17 Overs)
Gujarat Titans on the edge of making a competitve total as skipper Hardik Pandya inches close to his fifty. Along with him, Abhinav Manohar is also batting with urge to push the scoreboard.
Hardik 45 (36) & Abhinav 21 (14)
11 April 2022, 20:37 PM
Jansen STRIKES!
David Miller GONE for 12 (15) caught by Abhishek Sharma bowled by Marco Jansen. Miller was not looking comfortable throughout till now and couldn't soak the pressure more. He tried to play a pull shot but gives away a routine catch to Sharma at short mid-wicket.
GT- 104/4 (13.3 Overs)
11 April 2022, 20:25 PM
GT going STRONG
Gujarat Titans looking good now as Hardik Pandya and David Miller build up a small partnership of 38 (30). Miller is currently batting slow as Pandya takes charge on the SRH bowlers.
GT- 102/3 (13 Overs), Miller 11 (13) & Hardik 36 (28)
11 April 2022, 20:22 PM
GT Recover
Gujarat Titans recover with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle. GT currently getting 7.66 runrate right now and need to push the runrate to put on a competitve total.
GT- 84/3 (11 Overs), Miller 8 (8) & Hardik 27 (21)
11 April 2022, 20:08 PM
GT- 64/3 (8 Overs)
Gujarat Titans lose their third wicket of the match as Matthew Wade departs. LBW by Umran Malik. GT now need a partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle.
Hardik 15 (11)
11 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
11 April 2022, 19:08 PM
TOSS
SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.