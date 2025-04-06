Live Cricket Score | SRH VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Sunrisers Eye Comeback, Face Titans In Hyderabad
SRH VS GT (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 Match: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in a highly-anticipated clash of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 6, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.
After registering back-to-back wins, Gujarat Titans will aim to continue our winning streak in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad are coming into their home fixture after succumbing to an 80-run defeat against defending champions KKR.
SunRisers, who are currently on a three-match losing streak and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with two points, will look to bounce back.
Squads For SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
