SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Aaron Finch fails in first game for KKR

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from IPL 2022 match between KKR and SRH on our live blog here  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 15, 2022 - 19:40
Source: Twitter

Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday. After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson’s team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.

However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT.

Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season.

With PTI inputs

15 April 2022, 19:25 PM

Jansen Strikes!

Marco Jansen has struck and he removes Aaron Finch, who was on a KKR debut today. This is his ninth team in IPL and nothing has changed for him as far as his bad form is concerned. 

KKR 12/1 after 2 overs

15 April 2022, 19:14 PM

Where's Rasikh Salam?

Many KKR fans are asking what happened to Rasikh Salam who made his KKR debut a few days ago. 

Well, he has been ruled out of IPL 2022. Click here to know why!

15 April 2022, 19:05 PM

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

15 April 2022, 19:02 PM

3 Changes in KKR camp

Shreyas Iyer: I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well.

 

15 April 2022, 18:20 PM

Toss News!

Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl first

15 April 2022, 18:17 PM

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

15 April 2022, 18:13 PM

Fantasy 11 tips!

Still not decided on the final 11 in your fantasy team for today's match? Head over to this article where we discuss SRH vs KKR fantasy 11.  

15 April 2022, 18:13 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between KKR and SRH. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

