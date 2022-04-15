15 April 2022, 19:25 PM
Jansen Strikes!
Marco Jansen has struck and he removes Aaron Finch, who was on a KKR debut today. This is his ninth team in IPL and nothing has changed for him as far as his bad form is concerned.
KKR 12/1 after 2 overs
15 April 2022, 19:14 PM
Where's Rasikh Salam?
Many KKR fans are asking what happened to Rasikh Salam who made his KKR debut a few days ago.
15 April 2022, 19:05 PM
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
15 April 2022, 19:02 PM
3 Changes in KKR camp
Shreyas Iyer: I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well.
15 April 2022, 18:20 PM
Toss News!
Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl first
15 April 2022, 18:17 PM
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
15 April 2022, 18:13 PM
Fantasy 11 tips!
15 April 2022, 18:13 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between KKR and SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates here.