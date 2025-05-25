[LIVE SCORE] SRH VS KKR, IPL 2025 Today Match Updates: Hyderabad, Kolkata Will Look To End Their Campaign On High

SRH vs KKR Live, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the IPL 2024 finalists, have already been knocked out of IPL 2025 after an inconsistent campaign. Despite KKR winning two of their last three completed matches and SRH claiming three wins from their last four, the damage done in the mid-season slump was too great to recover from. Both teams now gear up for their final match of the season at a neutral venue in Delhi, aiming to finish as high as sixth on the points table.

SRH head into this clash with some momentum, having recently defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets with ten balls to spare. In contrast, KKR haven’t played a completed match in over two weeks, with their most recent fixture against RCB abandoned due to rain. Despite SRH’s better recent form, KKR will look to extend their five-match winning streak over Hyderabad in this consolation clash.

SRH vs KKR Full Squads

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey