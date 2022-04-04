SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Rahul, Hooda revive LSG after early wickets

4 April 2022, 20:49 PM
KL Rahul completes FIFTY
LSG skipper KL Rahul completes his fifty in 40 balls. Brilliant innings from the right-hander as his team were in trouble and he saw his team losing all the four wickets from the other end. Youngster Ayush Badoni joins him after the departure of Deepak Hooda.
LSG- 120/4 (16 Overs), KL Rahul 50 (40) & Badoni 5 (4)
4 April 2022, 20:42 PM
Hooda OUT after hitting FIFTY
Deepak Hooda gets out after completing his half-century in just 31 balls. Romario Shepherd breaks the deadlock for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were desperate to break the partnership. Hooda walked in a pressure situation where his team were suffering with losing 3 early wickets. Deepak Hooda played a good innings from the other end with his skipper KL Rahul.
LSG- 114/4 (15.1 Overs), KL Rahul 49 (39)
4 April 2022, 20:34 PM
LSG- 108/3 (14 Overs)
Lucknow Super Giants recover brilliantly from the early blows they suffered as the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack get punished by the LSG skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda, with both batters closing in on their fifty.
KL Rahul 47 (36) & Hooda 48 (29)
4 April 2022, 20:22 PM
Kumar into the attack
Bhuvnesh Kumar back into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to break the partnership between Rahul and Hooda. LSG batters looking to push the paddle now as they eye a challenging total.
LSG- 85/3 (12 Overs) KL Rahul 42 (33) & Hooda 33 (24)
4 April 2022, 20:16 PM
BIG OVER!
Lucknow Super Giants get back into the game with a big over from Umran Malik as he gets creamed for 3 boundaries and a six. 20 runs from that over as KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda get the LSG runrate going.
LSG- 68/3 (10 Overs), KL Rahul 35 (26) & Hooda 20 (15)
4 April 2022, 20:02 PM
LSG try to recover
Lucknow Super Giants try to recover after 3 early blows inside power-play. Sunrisers Hyderabad at the moment trying to make it tough for the LSG skipper and Deepak Hooda in the middle.
LSG- 43/3 (8 Overs), KL Rahul 25 (21) & Hooda 5 (8)
4 April 2022, 19:53 PM
SHEPHERD STRIKES!
Manish Pandey goes for 11 (10), Romario Shepherd STRIKES! Caught by Bhuveshwar Kumar. Manish Pandey trying to play it hard and miscues it badly for an easy catch.
LSG- 27/3 (5 Overs), KL Rahul 14 (10) & Deepak Hooda 0 (1)
4 April 2022, 19:42 PM
GONE!
Evin Lewis LBW Washington Sundar. Lewis goes for 1 (5). It was the third time Evin Lewis tried to sweep Sundar but failed he again to connect and this time the umpire gives him out.
LSG- 17/2 (4 Overs), KL Rahul 14 (10) & Manish Pandey 1 (5)
4 April 2022, 19:32 PM
OUT!
Quinton De Kock GONE! Washington Sundar strikes! caught by Kane Williamson. Lucknow Super Giants loose a big wicket of De Kock in just 10 balls. De Kock tried to play it towards covers but misstimed it badly for an easy catch to Williamson.
LSG- 8/1 (1.4 Overs), KL Rahul 7 (6)
4 April 2022, 19:29 PM
HERE WE GO!
Lucknow Super Giants start the innings with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Right-arm medium bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar attacks the stumps for Sunriser Hyderabad.
4 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
4 April 2022, 18:58 PM
TOSS
SRH won the toss and they opted to bowl first against LSG.