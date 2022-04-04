SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Rahul, Hooda revive LSG after early wickets

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (April 4). Newcomers LSG have one won and lost one match in the season so far, while SRH are yet to open their account after their massive 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Comprising a mediocre squad, Sunrisers players need to punch above their weight. While experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29) produced an economical spell, the likes of Romario Shepherd (1/33), Umran Malik (2/39), T Natarajan (2/43) and Washington Sundar leaked runs against RR.

And Sunrisers team management will expect a much-improved performance from its bowling unit in the matches to come. If bowling is a concern, Sunrisers batting department too looked cagey against RR and would be relying heavily on skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathy, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma to deliver the goods.

On the other hand, LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans. But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match and they will now aim to continue their winning momentum.