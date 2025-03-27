Live Cricket Score | SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Updates: Eyes On Avesh Khan’s Return

SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH, LSG are coming into the key IPL 2025 game on Thursday after different results in their campaign openers. While SRH registered a dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants suffered a narrow defeat in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals.



Squads For SRH VS LSG IPL 2025 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni