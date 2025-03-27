Live Cricket Score | SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Updates: Eyes On Avesh Khan’s Return
SRH VS LSG (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Trending Photos
SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH, LSG are coming into the key IPL 2025 game on Thursday after different results in their campaign openers. While SRH registered a dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants suffered a narrow defeat in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals.
Squads For SRH VS LSG IPL 2025 Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates Of SRH VS LSG IPL 2025 Match
SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: LSG’s Bowling Woes Continue Despite Avesh Khan’s Return
Even with Avesh Khan joining the squad, Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling attack lacks experience and firepower. Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur must step up to contain SRH’s explosive top order.
SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: SRH’s Batting Powerhouse Set for Another Big Total
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s aggressive batting unit, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, is expected to dominate against a weakened LSG bowling attack, especially on a batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.