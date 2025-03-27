Advertisement
SRH VS LSG

Live Cricket Score | SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Updates: Eyes On Avesh Khan’s Return

SRH VS LSG (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

 

 

Mar 27, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Match
LIVE Blog

SRH VS LSG, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

SRH, LSG are coming into the key IPL 2025 game on Thursday after different results in their campaign openers. While SRH registered a dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants suffered a narrow defeat in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals. 
 
Squads For SRH VS LSG IPL 2025 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates Of SRH VS LSG IPL 2025 Match

27 March 2025
09:31 IST

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: LSG’s Bowling Woes Continue Despite Avesh Khan’s Return

Even with Avesh Khan joining the squad, Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling attack lacks experience and firepower. Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur must step up to contain SRH’s explosive top order.

09:19 IST

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: SRH’s Batting Powerhouse Set for Another Big Total

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s aggressive batting unit, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, is expected to dominate against a weakened LSG bowling attack, especially on a batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch.

09:16 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

