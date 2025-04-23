LIVE | SRH vs MI Score, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
SRH vs MI (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 41st Match: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL 2025's Match number 41 on Wednesday. SRH are placed 9th in the points table after winning 2 games in 7 matches while MI are 6th with 4 wins in 8 games. Hardik Pandya's side will want to continue their winning run while SRH who lost their last game Mumbai will want the crucial 2 points.
Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran
SRH vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s form slump continues
SRH have lost four of their last five games, and tonight’s result could seal their playoff fate.
SRH vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians eye third spot with a win
A fourth consecutive win will see MI surge into the top three, continuing their iconic tradition of peaking mid-season.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 match SRH vs MI. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
