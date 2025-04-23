LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL 2025's Match number 41 on Wednesday. SRH are placed 9th in the points table after winning 2 games in 7 matches while MI are 6th with 4 wins in 8 games. Hardik Pandya's side will want to continue their winning run while SRH who lost their last game Mumbai will want the crucial 2 points.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

