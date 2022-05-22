Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa