SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma steady SRH after early wicket

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Last Updated: Sunday, May 22, 2022 - 20:01
Source: Twitter

The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

22 May 2022, 19:50 PM

Tripathi and Abhishek going STRONG

Surisers Hyderabad going strong with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the middle after losing Priyam Garg early. Harpreet Brar into the attack for PBKS now.

SRH- 43/1 (6 Overs), Tripathi 13 (10) & Abhishek 25 (19)

22 May 2022, 19:39 PM

GONE!

OUT! Priyam Garg 4 off 7 balls caught by Mayank bowled by Kagiso Rabada as Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their first wicket early in the powerplay.

SRH- 24/1 (4 Overs), Abhishek 16 (15) & Tripathi 4 (2)

22 May 2022, 19:36 PM

SRH going STEADY

Sunrisers Hyderabad going steady with their openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg. Liam Livingstone with his leg spin and Arshdeep Singh into the attack for the Punjab Kings.

SRH- 9/0 (2 Overs), Abhishek 5 (7) & Priyam 4 (5)

22 May 2022, 19:02 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

22 May 2022, 18:44 PM

Toss News!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first!

 

22 May 2022, 18:44 PM

Hello and welcome to live score and updates from Match 70 of IPL 2022 between SRH and PBKS. 

Toss at 7 pm IST. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

