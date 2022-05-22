22 May 2022, 19:50 PM
Tripathi and Abhishek going STRONG
Surisers Hyderabad going strong with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the middle after losing Priyam Garg early. Harpreet Brar into the attack for PBKS now.
SRH- 43/1 (6 Overs), Tripathi 13 (10) & Abhishek 25 (19)
22 May 2022, 19:39 PM
GONE!
OUT! Priyam Garg 4 off 7 balls caught by Mayank bowled by Kagiso Rabada as Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their first wicket early in the powerplay.
SRH- 24/1 (4 Overs), Abhishek 16 (15) & Tripathi 4 (2)
22 May 2022, 19:36 PM
SRH going STEADY
Sunrisers Hyderabad going steady with their openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg. Liam Livingstone with his leg spin and Arshdeep Singh into the attack for the Punjab Kings.
SRH- 9/0 (2 Overs), Abhishek 5 (7) & Priyam 4 (5)
22 May 2022, 19:02 PM
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
22 May 2022, 18:44 PM
Toss News!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first!
22 May 2022, 18:44 PM
Hello and welcome to live score and updates from Match 70 of IPL 2022 between SRH and PBKS.
Toss at 7 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates.