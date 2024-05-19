SRH Vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Vs Jitesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to face Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL 2024 clash. The two teams will meet in match 69 of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19. Recently, SRH secured their spot in the playoffs, becoming the third team to do so, and they will be looking to add another win to their record.

In contrast, Punjab Kings, captained by Sam Curran, have had a disappointing season and he has left for home for international duty. They were the second team to be eliminated from the tournament and are currently in ninth place with 10 points from 13 matches.

Follow LIVE Updates From SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Here.