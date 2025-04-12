[LIVE] SRH VS PBKS Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Struggling SRH Host In-Form PBKS In Crucial Clash

SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 12 in what promises to be a critical encounter for both sides. SRH, led by Pat Cummins, are desperate to reverse their fortunes, having managed just one win in five matches so far. Despite boasting a powerful batting lineup, the team has failed to fire collectively.

Hyderabad’s biggest concern, however, lies in their bowling. They’ve been the most expensive attack in the tournament, leaking runs at 10.73 per over and averaging a wicket only every 41.47 runs. Pat Cummins himself has struggled with economy, and the lack of a frontline spinner has further exposed their bowling unit.

In contrast, Punjab Kings have looked sharp and consistent. With three wins from four games, they sit comfortably in fourth place. Their recent 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings was built on teamwork rather than individual brilliance. While stars like Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have had quiet starts, PBKS have continually found new match-winners. They head into Hyderabad with momentum and confidence.

SRH vs PBKS: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis