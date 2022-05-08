8 May 2022, 18:18 PM GONE! Aiden Markram 21 (27) GONE! Caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. SRH in deep trouble now as they lose three big wickets in their chase of 193 runs against RCB. SRH- 51/3 (8.2 Overs), Tripathi 30 (20)

8 May 2022, 17:58 PM Tripathi, Markram keep SRH GOING Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram keep Sunrisers Hyderabad in the contest as their partnership reaches 45 off 37 balls, RCB looking for another wicket with Harshal Patel attacking the stumps. SRH- 46/2 (7 Overs), Markram 19 (23) & Tripathi 27 (17)

8 May 2022, 17:54 PM Tripathi, Markram STEADY SRH in chase Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram steady Sunrisers Hyderabad in their chase of 193 runs after early dismissals of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. SRH- 20/2 (4 Overs), Markram 12 (13) & Tripathi 8 (8)

8 May 2022, 17:43 PM Two wickets in first over for RCB Clean bowled! Glenn Maxwell is turning the game on its head with the ball in hand. Another duck for SRH batsman, this time it is Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander wanted to pull the ball for a boundary but the ball turned a bit and hit the top of off stump. Aiden Markram joins Rahul in the middle.

8 May 2022, 17:40 PM Kane Willamson run out for a diamond duck Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson gets run out on the first ball of the innings. Kane got out without playing a single ball. A direct hit by Shahbaz Ahmed sent back SRH captain. Rahul Tripathi joined Abhishek Sharma at the crease.

8 May 2022, 17:24 PM Dinesh Karthik finishes innings in style Dinesh Karthik finished the game on high for RCB as he scored 30 runs in eight balls to help his side reach 192/3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Faf was the highest run-scorer with 73 runs to his name while Patidar (48), and Maxwell (33) also chipped in. For SRH, Jagadeesha Suchith was the star performer with two wickets to his name. Kartik Tyagi was expensive but he took a vital wicket of Maxwell

8 May 2022, 17:12 PM Kartik Tyagi removes Glenn Maxwell The dangerous Maxwell is gone. Aiden Markram takes a simple catch at long-on to send Maxwell back for 33 runs in 24 balls. Kartik Tyagi finally gets his first wicket of the match. Dinesh Karthik joined Faf in the middle.

8 May 2022, 16:58 PM Faf, Maxwell going strong; RCB eye big total Glenn Maxwell has joined hands with the RCB skipper to take the team's total to around 190. Maxi is batting on 23 runs in 16 balls with the help of two boundaries and two sixes. Both the batters are playing at strike rate higher than 140.

8 May 2022, 16:30 PM Suchith claims 2nd wicket of the match Kane Williamson handed the ball to Suchith in search of a wicket and the left-arm spinner did not disappoint. Rajat Patidar falls short of two runs for his well deserved fifty. Rajat pulled the ball towards deep midwicket to find Rahul Tripathi. Glenn Maxwell has joined Faf in the middle.

8 May 2022, 16:21 PM Fifty for Faf Faf du Plessis completes his third fifty of the season. He is RCB's most successful batsman in IPL 2022. He reached the milestone in 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. On the other side, Patidar is also inching towards his fifty.

8 May 2022, 15:46 PM Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar steady RCB's innings After losing Virat Kohli on the first ball of the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar are taking the innings forward. The duo have stitched a partnership of 47 runs in the first six overs. Faf is batting on 20 from 16 while Rajat is on 23 in 19 balls.

8 May 2022, 15:30 PM Another Golden Duck for Virat Kohli Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a Golden Duck for the second time in IPL 2022. Jagadeesha Suchith balls it on Kohli's pad, and the RCB batter goes for a flick and finds Kane Williamson at short midwicket. Virat's miserable season continues...

8 May 2022, 15:08 PM Pitch Report by Matthew Hayden It's humid and really scorching heat temperatures today. Expect to see a lot of sixes. I'm looking for wear and tear. Most certainly, there's a lot of dryness in areas where we're looking to have that turn. Don't be surprised if you see the ball holding up in today's match. Even with the quicks, the hard length balls and cutters will be hard to score. It's probably a 175-180 wicket. Whoever wins the toss I assume will bat.

8 May 2022, 15:07 PM Both team captains at the toss Kane Williamson: Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball up front. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in. Faf du Plessi: We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, and the performances will come.

8 May 2022, 15:06 PM Playing XI SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

8 May 2022, 14:57 PM Toss Report Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

8 May 2022, 14:22 PM Dream 11 for SRH vs RCB game Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Aiden Markram (VC) Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik Captain: Glenn Maxwell Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

8 May 2022, 14:21 PM Predicted Playing XI SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj