SRH vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Buttler survives early scare to give solid start to Rajasthan Royals

Check the Live score and updates of the match no 5 of IPL 2022 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 19:58
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Tuesday (March 29). Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations. 

Inconsistency has been his bane and he would like to change that and lead from the front this season in search of their first title since the inaugural edition in 2008. Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title. 

Good performances in the IPL could also help Samson cement a place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. The Jaipur-based side are most likely to open with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. A rampaging Buttler can tear into any bowling attack and if he and the stylish Padikkal can get off to flying starts, the Royals would be well served with the likes of Samson and the others to follow. 

For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team's fortunes.

29 March 2022, 19:55 PM

RR pickup PACE!

Rajasthan Royals with some explosive batting, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking charge now as they cross 50-run partnership. Sunrisers need to get more disciplined as they have bowled more than a couple of no-balls.

RR- 52/0 (5 Overs), Buttler 33 (22) & Jaiswal 15 (14)

29 March 2022, 19:44 PM

RR- 13/0 (3 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals start steady with Buttler and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving them a tough time swinging the ball both sides.

Buttler 5 (12) & Jaiswal 6 (8)

29 March 2022, 19:37 PM

BUTTLER SURVIVES

NO-BALL from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Jos Buttler survives. He was caught at 2nd slip but Kumar overstepped to give him a lifeline.

RR- 1/0 (1 Over), Buttler 0 (6) & Jaiswal

29 March 2022, 19:15 PM

HERE WE GO!

Left and right-hand combination of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Right-arm medium Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR- 0/0 (0 Overs), Buttler & Jaiswal

29 March 2022, 19:06 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

29 March 2022, 19:05 PM

SRH win toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against RR.

