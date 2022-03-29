SRH vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Buttler survives early scare to give solid start to Rajasthan Royals

29 March 2022, 19:55 PM
RR pickup PACE!
Rajasthan Royals with some explosive batting, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking charge now as they cross 50-run partnership. Sunrisers need to get more disciplined as they have bowled more than a couple of no-balls.
RR- 52/0 (5 Overs), Buttler 33 (22) & Jaiswal 15 (14)
29 March 2022, 19:44 PM
RR- 13/0 (3 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals start steady with Buttler and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving them a tough time swinging the ball both sides.
Buttler 5 (12) & Jaiswal 6 (8)
29 March 2022, 19:37 PM
BUTTLER SURVIVES
NO-BALL from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Jos Buttler survives. He was caught at 2nd slip but Kumar overstepped to give him a lifeline.
RR- 1/0 (1 Over), Buttler 0 (6) & Jaiswal
29 March 2022, 19:15 PM
HERE WE GO!
Left and right-hand combination of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Right-arm medium Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RR- 0/0 (0 Overs), Buttler & Jaiswal
29 March 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
29 March 2022, 19:05 PM
SRH win toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against RR.