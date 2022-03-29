हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SRH vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: SRH on verge of losing

Check the Live score and updates of the match no 5 of IPL 2022 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 22:50
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Tuesday (March 29). Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations. 

Inconsistency has been his bane and he would like to change that and lead from the front this season in search of their first title since the inaugural edition in 2008. Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title. 

Good performances in the IPL could also help Samson cement a place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. The Jaipur-based side are most likely to open with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. A rampaging Buttler can tear into any bowling attack and if he and the stylish Padikkal can get off to flying starts, the Royals would be well served with the likes of Samson and the others to follow. 

For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team's fortunes.

29 March 2022, 22:33 PM

OUT!

Chahal gets his 250 wicket of T20 Cricket. Bowled Shepherd over for 25 off 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals on course of an easy victory. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 133 runs off 26 balls.

Aiden Makram 31 (30)

29 March 2022, 22:31 PM

SRH need 167 runs in 48 balls

Aiden Makram and Romario Shepherd in the middle for SRH with an almost impossible task up their shoulders. Ravichandra Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal guiding the Royals to a comfortable victory.

SRH- 44/5 (12 Overs), Shepherd 4 (6) & Makram 20 (23)

29 March 2022, 22:24 PM

OUT!

Abdul Samad GONE for 4 off 6, Caught by Riyan Parag bowled by Chahal. SRH in need of a miracle now as they keep loosing wickets. Brilliant bowling by Rajasthan Royals.

SRH- 37/5 (10.2 Overs), Makram 16 (18)

29 March 2022, 22:16 PM

CHAHAL STRIKES.

Abhishek Sharma caught by Hetmyer bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for 9 off 19 balls. SRH a long way from staying in the contest now as they loose their fourth wicket under 9 overs.

SRH- 29/4 (8.2 Overs)

29 March 2022, 22:09 PM

RR in Control

Rajasthan Royals in control as SRH struggle to put runs on board. 190 runs needed off 78 balls and SRH need a miracle from the remaining batters, Aiden Makram and Abhishek Sharma in the middle for Hyderadabad.

SRH- 22/3 (7 Overs), Makram 10 (8) & Abhishek 5 (17)

 

29 March 2022, 21:59 PM

GONE!

Boult gets Nicholas Pooran LBW, gone for a duck. SRH in DEEP trouble as they loose 3 wickets without double figures on the scoreboard. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna giving the SRH batters a really tought time.

SRH- 9/3 (4.5 Overs)

29 March 2022, 21:52 PM

OUT!

Rahul Tripathi GONE! Prasidh Krishna gets two wickets in 7 balls. SRH in deep trouble now as they loose 2 quick wickets. Nicholas Pooran comes in at number 4 as SRH struggle.

SRH- 7/2 (3.2 Overs)

29 March 2022, 21:44 PM

SKIPPER GONE!

Kane Williamson GONE! Prasidh Krishna strikes for the Royals as SRH skipper departs 2 off 7. Caught by Devdutt Padikkal after Sanju Samson slips it towards him trying to catch it.

SRH- 3/1 (2 Overs)

29 March 2022, 21:36 PM

SRH start the CHASE

Skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma open the batting for SRH as they chase a huge total of 211 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult along with Prasidh Krishna attack the stumps for RR.

SRH- 2/0 (1 Over), Williamson 2 (6) & Abhishek 0 (0)

29 March 2022, 21:22 PM

RR- 210/6 (20 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals complete 20 overs with runs on board, biggest total so far in the 5 matches of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a big task up their sleeves as they need runs per over. An all-round team effort from the RR batting lineup gets them to a very good total.

Shimron Hetmyer's 32 off just 13 balls handed RR the push they were lacking in the end overs.

Samson 55 (27), Buttler 35 (28), Padikkal 41 (29)

29 March 2022, 21:01 PM

RR EYE 200runs TOTAL

Rajasthan Royals eye 200 runs target with Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag at the crease as SRH bowling suffers infront of the West Indies batter.

RR- 188/4 (18 Overs), Hetmyer 15 (6) & Parag 10 (6)

 

29 March 2022, 20:55 PM

SAMSON GONE!

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson departs after a quick-fire 55 off 27 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the dangerman out as Samson gets caught by Abdul Samad.

RR- 163/4 (16.1 Overs)

29 March 2022, 20:45 PM

BOWLED HIM!

Devdutt Padikkal BOWLED-IN by right-arm fast bowler Umran Malik for 41 runs off 29 balls. SRH finally get something to moveon with as they break the 73 runs partnership between Sanju Samson and Padikkal. What a delivery by Malik, knocked him over straight away.

RR- 148/3 (15 Overs), Samson 42 (21)

29 March 2022, 20:41 PM

Padikkal & Samson CROSS 50-run Partnership

Devdutt Padikkal & Sanju Samson cross 50 runs partnership, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack facing a tough time as both the RR are scoring almost 10 runs per over.

RR- 138/2 (14 Overs), Padikkal 36 (25) & Samson 37 (19)

29 March 2022, 20:22 PM

SAMSON ON FIRE!

Sanju Samson batting on 36 in just 16 balls with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries so far. RR skipper looking dangerous for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Washington Sundar comes into the attack again but Samson punishes him with a boundary and six, 14 runs from the 11th over.

RR- 101/2 (11 Overs), Samson 36 (17) & Padikkal 4 (9)

29 March 2022, 20:17 PM

BUTTLER GONE!

Umran Malik STRIKES! Jos Buttler caught behind by Nicholas Pooran for 35 off 28 balls. Devdutt Padikkal walks in at number 4 for the Royals.

RR- 75/2 (8.1 Overs), Samson 15 (9) & Padikkal 1 (1)

29 March 2022, 20:11 PM

SIX!

Sanju Samson with a maximum. Abhishek Sharma gets smacked away for a sixer, Sunrisers Hyderabad in huge trouble now as both Samson and Buttler look comfortable.

RR- 75/1 (8 Overs), Samson 15 (9) & Buttler 35 (27)

29 March 2022, 20:04 PM

OUT!

Shepherd STRIKES! Yashasvi Jaiswal GONE for 20 off 16, Caught by Makram bowled by Shepherd. Tries to clear the rope again but couldn't get much power on his shot.

RR- 58/1 (6.1 Overs), Buttler 33 (25) 

29 March 2022, 19:55 PM

RR pickup PACE!

Rajasthan Royals with some explosive batting, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking charge now as they cross 50-run partnership. Sunrisers need to get more disciplined as they have bowled more than a couple of no-balls.

RR- 52/0 (5 Overs), Buttler 33 (22) & Jaiswal 15 (14)

29 March 2022, 19:44 PM

RR- 13/0 (3 Overs)

Rajasthan Royals start steady with Buttler and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving them a tough time swinging the ball both sides.

Buttler 5 (12) & Jaiswal 6 (8)

29 March 2022, 19:37 PM

BUTTLER SURVIVES

NO-BALL from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Jos Buttler survives. He was caught at 2nd slip but Kumar overstepped to give him a lifeline.

RR- 1/0 (1 Over), Buttler 0 (6) & Jaiswal

29 March 2022, 19:15 PM

HERE WE GO!

Left and right-hand combination of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Right-arm medium Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR- 0/0 (0 Overs), Buttler & Jaiswal

29 March 2022, 19:06 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

29 March 2022, 19:05 PM

SRH win toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against RR.

