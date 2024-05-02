Advertisement
SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson vs Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: SRH host RR at home.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
In the upcoming fixture of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 2). SRH, having faced defeats in their last two outings, will confront a formidable challenge against the in-form RR who are the leaders of the points table as well.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been showcasing exceptional form in the tournament. Leading the points table with 16 points from eight victories in nine matches, RR enters the clash riding on the momentum of four consecutive wins. With their sights set on securing their ninth triumph of the season, Rajasthan will aim to extend their winning streak.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.

02 May 2024
00:16 AM IST

LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place tonight.

