SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson vs Pat Cummins

In the upcoming fixture of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 2). SRH, having faced defeats in their last two outings, will confront a formidable challenge against the in-form RR who are the leaders of the points table as well.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been showcasing exceptional form in the tournament. Leading the points table with 16 points from eight victories in nine matches, RR enters the clash riding on the momentum of four consecutive wins. With their sights set on securing their ninth triumph of the season, Rajasthan will aim to extend their winning streak.

