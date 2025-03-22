Live Cricket Score | SRH VS RR, IPL 2025 Updates: It's Cummins Vs Riyan Parag
SRH VS RR (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be led by Riyan Parag as regular skipper Sanju Samson is struggling with a finger injury. Royals have the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal who will look to show their finesse against SRH on Sunday.
SRH VS RR (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad who will enter the IPL 2025 as the runners-up of the last season, are set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The likes of power hitters Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen are there in the SRH batting line-up. The Hyderabad-based franchise is poised to make a massive total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.
SRH VS RR Live Score: Squads
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 2nd match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.
