SRH: 45/0 (3) LIVE Score | SRH VS RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hyderabad Off To A Flyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH VS RR ScoreCard: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH VS RR (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The likes of power hitters Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen are there in the SRH batting line-up. The Hyderabad-based franchise is poised to make a massive total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be led by Riyan Parag as regular skipper Sanju Samson is struggling with a finger injury. Royals have the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal who will look to show their finesse against SRH on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.
SRH vs RR Live Score: SRH Off To A Flyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a blistering start! Maheesh Theekshana comes on early for Rajasthan Royals but struggles with his line. He oversteps on the first ball, conceding a free hit, but escapes with a wide delivery. However, Travis Head soon capitalizes slashing a four through covers before stepping down the track to launch a massive six straight down the ground. SRH looking dangerous already
SRH: 24/0 (2)
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Captains Corner
Pat Cummins: It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady with hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen are there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts.
Riyan Parag: Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. (On captaincy) Means a lot, started here as a 17 year old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Impact Players
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Playing XI's
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Toss
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have decided to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the IPL 2025.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Pitch Report
Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Michael Clarke dissected: "Dimensions - 63m and 70m square boundaries, 76m straight down the ground. 205 is the average score here and on this particular pitch, the average is 216. The only way to describe it is batting paradise. It's an absolute belter once again and has been for a long period of time. The only thing and I am clutching at straws, both ends it looks a little bit dry, there's a tiny bit more grass in the middle of the wicket compared to the ends. I am hoping for a little bit of two-pace, a little bit of spin, so it's not an absolute belter. This heat, this pitch, you want to be a batsman. If you bat first here, you gotta be looking above 200 and then you look to defend. In a 20-over game, it's very hard to see the pitch deteriorate but you hope it does. Maybe a bit of change of pace, maybe a little bit more spin bowling second. High-scoring that's all we can say."
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Samson's Stats In Hyderabad
Sanju Samson has an average of 52.70 and a strike rate of 162.65 in T20I matches he has played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: SRH vs RR Best Players
The Sunriseres Hyderabad have the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen as their best players while the RR have Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: SRH Coach Daniel Vettori;s Thoughts On Ishan Kishan
“I think Ishan compliments (Head and Abhishek) them as well as anyone. He has a similar style of game, obviously he’s left-handed and he has the ability to take on all types of bowlers. So I think we’re very lucky to have him part of the squad as I said to compliment those two and then have Nitish (Kumar Reddy) and (Heinrich Klaassen and a few of our younger batters to be able to come to the squad as well.”
SRH VS RR IPL 2025 Live: Sanju Samson On His Injury
Samson is yet to recuperate from a finger injury that he sustained during the series against England. "I have never missed a game as a complete player. Coming to the season as not fully fit feels a bit different. But the team looks good. We are also happy to have Rahul Dravid back with us," said Samson on the eve of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH VS RR IPL 2025 Live: What Is The Toss Timing?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will start at 3:30 pm IST. The toss is slated to take place at 3:00 PM IST.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Sanju Samson On Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi
"It does not matter what age he is, but he looks a bit special. That is what our team recognised when he came to our trials. Our scouts were following him in the U-19 matches. The amount of shots he was playing really showed that he is made for the best level.
"To be honest, I feel he is very lucky that a 13-year-old has come to Rajasthan Royals and to the right hands of Rahul Dravid. They are really good at taking care of Indian young talent. There is something great about him. It is a great responsibility not only for him but for us to take care of him,” said Sanju Samson.
"It's a big responsibility for our team and our franchise as well to take care of him. Not only in these 2 months but also the 10 months he is away from IPL. He is in great hands and there is something special for Indian cricket in the coming years from him,” he added.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: All Eyes On India's Star Abhishek Sharma
As Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma, the young explosive batter who has established himself in India’s T20I setup. With the T20 World Cup in India next year, Abhishek will be eager to make a strong statement in IPL 2025.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Daniel Vettori's Take On SRH's 300 Score
Coach Daniel Vettori, said with a humorous touch, "Just don’t be the team that concedes 300." While SRH has dominated with the bat in previous seasons, surpassing 287 in IPL 2024, the question remains—will 2025 be the year they finally break the 300-run barrier? Fans eagerly await their high-scoring exploits.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Can Hyderabad Cross 300 This Season?
Sunrisers Hyderabad have set their sights on an ambitious milestone breaching the 300-run mark in an IPL match. With an explosive batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH has the firepower to achieve this record.
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Live: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport?
On Sunday, the temperature of Hyderabad is likely to hover around 30-35 degrees Celsius and is likely to be warm and sunny. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has given an Orange Alert’ for several parts of Telangana including the capital Hyderabad, including thunderstorms.
SRH vs RR IPL 2025: Predicted XI's Of Both Teams
SRH Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar
RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: RR Full Squad
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Recent Encounter
SRH secured a thrilling one-run win over RR in the league match of IPL 2024 and also defeated in the Qualifier 2 by 36 runs to advance into finals.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Full Squad
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Hyderabad Full Squad
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Head-to-Head Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 20 times in the IPL. SRH has the edge, winning 11 of those matches. With both teams featuring top players and strong fan support, their clashes have often been exciting. This head-to-head record highlights their past performances, key matches, and overall win-loss stats.
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known to favor batters, especially in T20 matches. It offers a flat surface with true bounce, making it perfect for stroke play. In recent games, teams have comfortably crossed the 200-run mark, suggesting that fans can expect another high-scoring contest in the upcoming IPL match on Sunday.
SRH VS RR Live: Batting Paradise
The recent games in Hyderabad have witnessed teams surpassing the 200 mark and the upcoming game is also likely to be a high-scoring affair on Sunday.
SRH VS RR Live: Average First-innings Score
The average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the IPL is 204 runs.
SRH VS RR Live: Sunrisers' Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a stellar record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning 35 out of their 57 matches played at the venue.
SRH VS RR Live: Highest Score At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
As of now, the highest team total is 277/3, which Sunrisers Hyderabad made against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fifties and as a result, SRH won the game by 31 runs.
SRH VS RR Live: How To Watch The Match Live?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be aired live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the match on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
SRH VS RR Live: Which Stadium Will Host The Game?
The much-awaited IPL 2025 game between SRH and RR will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium..
SRH VS RR Live: Sanju Samson's Injury
Rajasthan Royals are struggling with the absence of skipper Sanju Samson due to a finger injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side in his place.
SRH VS RR Live Updates: All Eyes On Riyan
Riyan Parag is on the cusp of history in the IPL. The 23-year-old Parag is set to become the Rajasthan Royals' youngest captain and the fifth-youngest skipper in IPL history when he steps out for the toss against SRH.
SRH VS RR Live Score: Squads
SRH VS RR Live score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 2nd match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.
