Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025: Match Preview And Key Insights

SL vs BAN Live Score: Sri Lanka enters the Super 4s with an unbeaten record in the group stage, having won all three of their matches. Their last encounter was a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, where Kusal Mendis starred with an unbeaten 74 runs, ensuring Sri Lanka comfortably qualified for the Super 4 stage. Led by captain Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka boasts a balanced side with strong batting depth and match-winning spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga. Their momentum and consistency make them favorites going into this clash.

Bangladesh secured their Super 4 spot after a thrilling eight-run victory over Afghanistan, keeping their tournament hopes alive. Despite this win, the Tigers face a daunting challenge against a dominant Sri Lanka side. Key players like Litton Das, Rishad Hossain, and all-rounder Shamim Hossain will need to deliver exceptional performances to give Bangladesh a chance in this high-pressure encounter.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana