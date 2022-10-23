Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12, LIVE Score Updates: Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva off to FLYING start
SL vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Hobart here.
Trending Photos
Injury concerns to key players will be a big headache for Sri Lanka as they head into the Super 12 clash against Ireland on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Ace seamer Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka have been ruled out of the tournament, but that's not only it. In-form opener Pathum Nissanka is also nursing an injury and is doubtful for this fixture with all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne stating that ‘he can rest, or maybe he will play’, hinting that the coaching staff would take a call on the morning of the game.
Ashen Bandara is on standby to come into the side to bolster the batting, but there are more issues in the camp with pacer Pramod Madushan also sporting an injury. Ireland, meanwhile, are on a high after smashing West Indies to sneak into the Super 12. The return to form for Paul Stirling is a big relief for Ireland as is the performance in the West Indies game by the spinners, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany. A lot will still ride on how the bowlers can restrict Sri Lanka’s key batters, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
2 blockbusters to make your Sunday EPIC!
Grab your , reserve your and enjoy the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!#SLvIRE #INDvPAK #GreatestRivalry pic.twitter.com/fOidC3Jktt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2022
Check Live Scores and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka bring up 50 stand
Sri Lanka openers have brought up the 50-run partnership for the opening wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis are both on 29 each.
Sri Lanka are 58/0 in 7 overs vs Ireland, need 71 runs to win in 78 balls
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka off to FLYER
Sri Lanka openers have got team off to flying start. Dhananjaya de Silva is on 24 and Kusal Mendis has moved along to 22 in the first 5 overs.
Sri Lanka are 45/0 in 5 overs vs Ireland, need 84 runs to win in 90 balls
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland restricted to 128
Ireland have been retricted 128/8 by Sri Lanka bowlers after electing to bat first. Harry Tector top scores with 45 but Sri Lanka spinners have kept the Irish in check.
Ireland are 128/8 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga picks 2nd wicket in over
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes again, picks up his second wicket of the over, dismissing Mark Adair for a first-ball duck. Hasaranga finishes with 2/25 in 4 overs.
Ireland are 120/8 in 19 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland lose 7th wicket
Harry Tector falls just short of a fifty, dismissed for 45 off 42 balls by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka off Binura Fernando. Wanindu Hasaranga strikes in his final over too as Gareth Delany is dismissed for 9.
Ireland are 117/7 in 18.1 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: George Dockrell GONE!
Ireland have lose their fifth wicket as Maheesh Theekshana picks up his second wicket of the innings. Theekshana bowls George Dockrell for 14 off 16 balls, Lorcan Tucker is unbeaten on 44.
Ireland are 107/5 in 16.5 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland lose 4th wicket
Ireland in BIG trouble now, lose their fourth wicket in the first 10 overs. Chamika Karunaratne dismisses in-form Curtis Campher for 2.
Ireland are 60/4 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Stirling GONE!
Dhananjaya de Silva strikes in his first over, Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes a diving catch of Paul Stirling for 34 off 25 balls. Stirling can't capitalise on dropped catch in last over.
Ireland are 55/3 in 8.4 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Stirling DROPPED!
Lahiru Kumara drops a simple catch of Paul Stirling at long-on off Chamika Karunaratne on 28. Harry Tector is on 5.
Ireland are 47/2 in 7.3 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Stirling smashes 1st SIX!
Paul Stirling gets the first six of the game, smashes Chamika Karunaratne for a massive blow to move along to 26 off 17 balls. Harry Tector is on 1.
Ireland are 40/2 in 6 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Maheesh Theekshana bowls out Lorcan Tucker
Maheesh Theekshana strikes in his first over, bowls Lorcan Tucker around his legs for 10. Paul Stirling is unbeaten on 13.
Ireland are 26/2 in 4.4 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Stirling takes on Lahiru Kumara
Ireland opener Paul Stirling smashes his second boundary, hammering Lahiru Kumara down the ground to move along to 13 off 11 balls. Lorcan Tucker is on 8.
Ireland are 24/1 in 4 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Stirling gets 1st four
Paul Stirling makes room to smash Binura Fernando through the off-side to get the first boundary of the innings. Stirling moves along to 8 and Lorcan Tucker is on 8.\
Ireland 18/1 in 3 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Andrew Balbirnie GONE!
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie is dismissed early, Lahiru Kumara bowls him for 1. Early wicket for the Asian champions.
Ireland are 2/1 in 1.1 overs vs Sri Lanka
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka RESTED
Sri Lanka have rested in-form opener Pathum Nissanka, who is recovering from injury while Ireland are going in with same Playing XI as the one which beat the West Indies to qualify for the Super 12. Here are the Playing XI of Sri Lanka vs Ireland...
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland win TOSS, elect to BAT
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and decided to bat first in their first Super 12 game against Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka.
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Predictions
Bhanuka Rajapakse or Paul Stirling, Wanindu Hasaranga or Curtis Campher. Which players to pick for Dream11 team in Sri Lanka vs Ireland, know all about it here.
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream details
Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in match number three of the Super 12 stage at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart today. Check When & Where to watch here.
Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart here.
More Stories