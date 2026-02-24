Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka aim to stay alive in semi-final race

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in a high-stakes Super 8 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team Overviews

Sri Lanka is in must-win territory after a heavy defeat to England in their opening Super 8 match. A loss against New Zealand could end Sri Lanka's campaign. While their top order was consistent in the group stages, their middle order struggled against spin in their last outing. Playing at home in Colombo is their biggest advantage, as their spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage are well-acquainted with these conditions.

On the other hand, New Zealand had their previous game against Pakistan washed out (no result, points shared), so they would look to put in a strong performance to boost semi final qualification chances. The Blackcaps rely on their clinical structure and the versatility of all-rounders like Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips.

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie