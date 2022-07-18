NewsCricket
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Hosts SL eye big lead on third day

Check Live Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 at Galle on Monday (July 18) here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Hosts SL eye big lead on third day
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With Pakistan on 148-9, the writing appeared to be on the wall as they appeared set to concede a huge lead to the home side on a turning track. But a record partnership for the last wicket between Babar and Naseem Shah put Pakistan back in contention as they conceded just a four-run deficit in the first innings.

The 70-run stand between Babar and Naseem is a new record in Galle in tests with the previous best being the 63-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Lakshan Sandman against South Africa in 2018.

Sri Lanka were 36-1 at stumps on day two for a lead of 40. Oshada Fernando was unbeaten on 17 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was on 3. Pakistan were struggling in their reply after Sri Lanka had posted 222 in their first innings before Babar played a captain's knock.

On a track where most Pakistan batsmen struggled to play spin, Babar was solid. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score.

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Day 3 of 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan here.

