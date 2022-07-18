Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis extend lead
Check Live Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 at Galle on Monday (July 18) here.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With Pakistan on 148-9, the writing appeared to be on the wall as they appeared set to concede a huge lead to the home side on a turning track. But a record partnership for the last wicket between Babar and Naseem Shah put Pakistan back in contention as they conceded just a four-run deficit in the first innings.
The 70-run stand between Babar and Naseem is a new record in Galle in tests with the previous best being the 63-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Lakshan Sandman against South Africa in 2018.
Sri Lanka ended Day two with 40 runs in front with nine wickets in hand.
Who will be on Top at the end of today's play? #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/N21NVNtSos — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2022
Sri Lanka were 36-1 at stumps on day two for a lead of 40. Oshada Fernando was unbeaten on 17 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was on 3. Pakistan were struggling in their reply after Sri Lanka had posted 222 in their first innings before Babar played a captain's knock.
On a track where most Pakistan batsmen struggled to play spin, Babar was solid. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score.
Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis extend lead
Sri Lanka have extended their lead thanks to an unbeaten 78-run stand for the third wicket between Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendia. Sri Lanka have moved along to 119/2 in 38 overs with Oshada Fernando on 61 and Kusal Mendis on 35 and the lead now 123 runs.
Sri Lanka 100 comes up
Sri Lanka have brought up their 100 in the second innings. Sri Lanka are 105/2 in 29 overs with Oshada Fernando on 52 and Kusal Mendis on 30 and lead by 109 runs.
SIX! Oshada Fernando on the charge
Oshada Fernando gets his first six of the innings, smashes Yasir Shah to move along to 36. Sri Lanka are 73/2 in 22 overs with Kusal Mendis on 14 and lead by 77 runs.
Sri Lanka 50 comes up
Hosts Sri Lanka bring up their 50 in the second innings in the 17th over. Sri Lanka are 52/2 in 17 overs with Oshada Fernando on 25 and Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 4.
Gone! Early wicket for Mohammad Nawaz
Nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha is dismissed early for 7. Sri Lanka are 43/2 in 14 overs with Oshada Fernando on 20 and Kusal Mendis on 2, lead by 47 runs.
Babar Azam rescues Pakistan on Day 2
Skipper Babar Azam scored a century on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Galle to reduced the Sri Lanka lead to just 4 runs. Read all about it here.
"Staying positive and adapting to the situation is key" @babarazam258 discusses how he constructed his splendid innings and the valuable support he received from @iNaseemShah #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/FCyoDbQFI7
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2022
Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Day 3 of 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan here.
