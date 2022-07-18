NewsCricket
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2022

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: SL lose 2 quick wickets after lunch

Check Live Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 at Galle on Monday (July 18) here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: SL lose 2 quick wickets after lunch
LIVE Blog

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pulled his side back from the brink with a century that helped the touring side dig themselves out of trouble on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With Pakistan on 148-9, the writing appeared to be on the wall as they appeared set to concede a huge lead to the home side on a turning track. But a record partnership for the last wicket between Babar and Naseem Shah put Pakistan back in contention as they conceded just a four-run deficit in the first innings.

The 70-run stand between Babar and Naseem is a new record in Galle in tests with the previous best being the 63-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Lakshan Sandman against South Africa in 2018.

Sri Lanka were 36-1 at stumps on day two for a lead of 40. Oshada Fernando was unbeaten on 17 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was on 3. Pakistan were struggling in their reply after Sri Lanka had posted 222 in their first innings before Babar played a captain's knock.

On a track where most Pakistan batsmen struggled to play spin, Babar was solid. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score.

18 July 2022
13:53 PM

Six! Dinesh Chandimal joins the fun

Dinesh Chandimal gets his first six of the innings to move along to 15. Sri Lanka are 198/5 with Dhananjaya de Silva on 11 and lead by 202 runs.

12:13 PM

Sri Lanka lose fourth wicket

Mohammad Nawaz picks up his third wicket of the innings, dismisses Angelo Mathews for 9. Sri Lanka are 164/4 with Kusal Mendis batting on 68 and lead by 168 runs. 

12:12 PM

Sri Lanka are 132/2 at lunch

Sri Lanka have progressed well in the first session, losing just the wicket of nighwatchman Kasun Rajitha. Sri Lanka are 132/2 at lunch with Oshada Fernando on 64 and Kusal Mendis on 45 and then lead at 136 runs.

11:19 AM

Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis extend lead

Sri Lanka have extended their lead thanks to an unbeaten 78-run stand for the third wicket between Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendia. Sri Lanka have moved along to 119/2 in 38 overs with Oshada Fernando on 61 and Kusal Mendis on 35 and the lead now 123 runs.

10:46 AM

Sri Lanka 100 comes up

Sri Lanka have brought up their 100 in the second innings. Sri Lanka are 105/2 in 29 overs with Oshada Fernando on 52 and Kusal Mendis on 30 and lead by 109 runs.

10:24 AM

SIX! Oshada Fernando on the charge

Oshada Fernando gets his first six of the innings, smashes Yasir Shah to move along to 36. Sri Lanka are 73/2 in 22 overs with Kusal Mendis on 14 and lead by 77 runs.

10:18 AM

Sri Lanka 50 comes up

Hosts Sri Lanka bring up their 50 in the second innings in the 17th over. Sri Lanka are 52/2 in 17 overs with Oshada Fernando on 25 and Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 4.

10:07 AM

Gone! Early wicket for Mohammad Nawaz

Nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha is dismissed early for 7. Sri Lanka are 43/2 in 14 overs with Oshada Fernando on 20 and Kusal Mendis on 2, lead by 47 runs.

09:56 AM

Babar Azam rescues Pakistan on Day 2

Skipper Babar Azam scored a century on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Galle to reduced the Sri Lanka lead to just 4 runs. Read all about it here.

09:55 AM

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Day 3 of 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022SL vs PAKSL vs PAK 1st TestSL vs PAK LiveSL vs PAK Live UpdatesSL vs PAK news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022