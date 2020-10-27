SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 47: David Warner scores quickfire fifty

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 47 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals which is all set to begin shortly tonight (Tuesday, October 27) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Even though they have lost their last two games, the Capitals are still at the summit of the points table with while SunRisers are virtually out of the competition after managing just 4 wins from 11 games.

Their opener Prithvi Shaw, who had started the tournament in emphatic fashion, has withered away. His replacement, Ajinkya Rahane, flattered to deceive by getting out on a first ball duck in their last game.

While Shikhar Dhawan has been in rampant form, the lack of support from the other end is now being exploited by the other teams.

The middle order was ripped apart by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5-20) in their previous game.

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada wears the Purple Cap at the moment with 23 wickets against his name and is a force to be reckoned with.

However, youngster Tushar Deshpande is leaking runs of late and it remains to be seen whether he gets a nod in this one.

SunRisers will be disappointed with their performance and have nothing but pride to play for. They have lost four of their past five games with their loss against KXIP from a winning position – being the final nail in the coffin.

Chasing just 127 to win, SRH’s batting frailties cost them the match once again with the side getting bowled out for just 114 in a must win game.

Here are the live updates: