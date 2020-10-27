SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 47: David Warner scores quickfire fifty

27 October 2020, 19:57 PM
What a start this is! What has happened to Warner now. We have waited for this Warner since the start of the tournament and now finally he has surfaced. Warner scores 22 from Rabada's second over with four fours and a six. He has reached his half-century in just 25 balls. SRH: 77/0 (6 Overs)
27 October 2020, 19:54 PM
A great start here for @SunRisers as their openers, @davidwarner31 & @Wriddhipops bring up a 50-run partnership between them.
27 October 2020, 19:50 PM
Wow! What a start this is turning out to be. Warner hits a wonderful slog sweep for six in the first over followed by another boundary, this time from Saha. In Nortje's next over, Warner hits back to back fours to give a flying start to SRH. SRH: 46/0 (4 Overs)
27 October 2020, 19:41 PM
Good start for SRH. Saha scores shuffles a four to the leg-side against Nortje in the first over. Saha follows it up with two more boundaries against Rabada in the next over, one of which comes off an inside edge. SRH: 20/0 (2 Overs)
27 October 2020, 19:31 PM
David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will open the SRH innings. Anrich Nortje to start the bowling attack. SRH: 0/0 (0 Overs)
27 October 2020, 19:20 PM
27 October 2020, 19:12 PM
Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje
No changes for Delhi Capitals, they are playing the same XI
SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan
Three changes for SRH: Williamson replaces Bairstow, Nadeed comes in for Khaleel while Wriddhiman Saha takes the place of Priyam Garg.
27 October 2020, 19:04 PM
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad