SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 47: David Warner scores quickfire fifty

After losing two games on the trot, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back and book their playoff berth against lackluster SunRisers Hyderabad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 20:01
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 47 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals which is all set to begin shortly tonight (Tuesday, October 27) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Even though they have lost their last two games, the Capitals are still at the summit of the points table with while SunRisers are virtually out of the competition after managing just 4 wins from 11 games.

Their opener Prithvi Shaw, who had started the tournament in emphatic fashion, has withered away. His replacement, Ajinkya Rahane, flattered to deceive by getting out on a first ball duck in their last game.

While Shikhar Dhawan has been in rampant form, the lack of support from the other end is now being exploited by the other teams.

The middle order was ripped apart by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5-20) in their previous game.

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada wears the Purple Cap at the moment with 23 wickets against his name and is a force to be reckoned with.

However, youngster Tushar Deshpande is leaking runs of late and it remains to be seen whether he gets a nod in this one.

SunRisers will be disappointed with their performance and have nothing but pride to play for. They have lost four of their past five games with their loss against KXIP from a winning position – being the final nail in the coffin.

Chasing just 127 to win, SRH’s batting frailties cost them the match once again with the side getting bowled out for just 114 in a must win game.

Here are the live updates:

27 October 2020, 19:57 PM

What a start this is! What has happened to Warner now. We have waited for this Warner since the start of the tournament and now finally he has surfaced. Warner scores 22 from Rabada's second over with four fours and a six. He has reached his half-century in just 25 balls. SRH: 77/0 (6 Overs)

27 October 2020, 19:54 PM

27 October 2020, 19:50 PM

Wow! What a start this is turning out to be. Warner hits a wonderful slog sweep for six in the first over followed by another boundary, this time from Saha. In Nortje's next over, Warner hits back to back fours to give a flying start to SRH. SRH: 46/0 (4 Overs)

27 October 2020, 19:41 PM

Good start for SRH. Saha scores shuffles a four to the leg-side against Nortje in the first over. Saha follows it up with two more boundaries against Rabada in the next over, one of which comes off an inside edge. SRH: 20/0 (2 Overs)

27 October 2020, 19:31 PM

 David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will open the SRH innings. Anrich Nortje to start the bowling attack. SRH: 0/0 (0 Overs)

27 October 2020, 19:20 PM

27 October 2020, 19:12 PM

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

No changes for Delhi Capitals, they are playing the same XI

SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

Three changes for SRH: Williamson replaces Bairstow, Nadeed comes in for Khaleel while Wriddhiman Saha takes the place of Priyam Garg.

27 October 2020, 19:04 PM

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad

