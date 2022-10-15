T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Captains LIVE Updates: India's Rohit Sharma, Pakistan's Babar Azam to attend press conference together
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Event LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to attend media internation from 7.30 am IST
For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam too will be attending the media interation on Saturday before their big clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Bangladesh, Pakistan and India made last-minute changes to their #T20WorldCup squads _
More _ https://t.co/WTDH3DjvJp pic.twitter.com/3FGet9Y164— ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2022
RUNNING ORDER
12h00-12h20: Media arrivals
12h20: Media briefing
12h30: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and UAE media interaction
13h00: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe media interaction
13h35: Cricket Australia media conference with Aaron Finch
Expect Rohit to be asked on the selection of Mohammed Shami finally after a long deliberation since the announcement of Jasprit Bumrah's injury and him being ruled out. Rohit may also speak on Team India's planning for the T20 World Cup clash vs arch-rivals Pakistan.
The T20 World Cup 2022 for Team India will open with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. However, the fans of both cricketing nations will be disappointed that the two neighbours will only face each other in multi-nation tournament at least till 2027.
Read more here.
Team India made a last-minute change in the squad, replacing Jasprit Bumrah who had already been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with Mohammed Shami, who flew to Australia a couple of days back with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.
Read more about this news here
Hello and welcome to live coverage of media interaction of all 16 players playing at the T20 World Cup 2022 live on our blog here. The interactions will begin shortly. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam also to attend the event from 7.30 am IST.
