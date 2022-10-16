UAE vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: UAE lose Chirag Suri early
UAE vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 2 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from WC match between United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands on our live blog here
In the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Netherlands (NED) on October 16 (Sunday). This is the second match of the qualifying round, the first one being between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both these matches will be played at the same venue, at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Both UAE and Netherlands will be looking for a solid start to their campaign. The first task for both these sides will be to qualify for the next round.
On the other hand, Netherlands played the last T20 World Cup in UAE but could not make it to the Super 12 stage. They, however, are a very good side among the associate nations and would pose a big challenge to UAE.
Sunday at 10.00 the first match T20 World Cup.
Set your alarm: UAE vs Netherlands XI
As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014.
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - GONE! BOWLED HIM!
Kashif Daud 15 (14) bowled in by Tim Pringle. Right through the gates of the batter as Netherlands get the second breakthrough they were looking for. UAE still in a good place they need to push the runrate a little bit now.
UAE - 60/2 (10.5 Overs), Waseem 23 (29)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE 1 down
Muhammad Waseem and Kashif Daud are in the middle for the United Arab Emirates as Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek hunt another breakthrough for the Netherlands.
UAE - 51/1 (8.5 Overs), Daud 11 (7) & Waseem 22 (26)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - OUT!
Chirag Suri 12 (20) caught by Edwards bowled by van der Merwe. Netherlands finally get the first wicket 3 balls after the powerplay. UAE started off slow but have picked up good pace.
UAE - 33/1 (6.3 Overs), Waseem 16 (19)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - UAE start slow
United Arab Emirates have started slow inside the powerplay after opting to bat first. 3 runs off the UAE batters bat and 3 runs given from the Netherlands themselves (extras) so far.
UAE - 6/0 (3 Overs), Waseem 2 (6) & Suri 1 (13)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Here we go!
Chirag Suri and Muhammad Waseem open the batting for the United Arab Emirates as Fred Klaassen attacks the stumps for the Netherlands. Match no. 2 looks set to have exciting cricket moments all over it.
UAE - 2/0 (0.5 Overs), Suri 0 (5) & Waseem 0 (0)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - A day Namibia will never forget
NAMIBIA WON BY 55 RUNS. THEY DON'T JUST WIN BUT CRUSH LANKANS BY 55 RUNS. Brilliant effort from the Africa nation. A forgettable day for Lankas. The T20 World Cup begins with a big upset. (Checkout the match as it HAPPENED)
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Playing XI
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Toss UPDATE!
UAE win toss, opt to bat first. Netherlands skipper was happy after losing the toss as he also wanted to field first. Playing XI coming up shortly!
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Squads
Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
UAE Predicted Playing XI: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique
Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren
UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 2 between the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. Toss coming up at 1 PM (IST).
(Stay TUNED)
