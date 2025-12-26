UP 180-3(33) Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Rinku Singh Batting

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Friday, December 26, 2025 is shaping up to be a busy and action-packed day in India’s domestic cricket calendar, with multiple ongoing Group matches across Jaipur, Alur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Rajkot delivering competitive cricket and plenty of talking points.

In Group C fixtures currently underway in Jaipur, Goa have posted 147 for 4 in 32 overs at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground after Himachal Pradesh opted to bowl. Mumbai are also in a strong position at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, reaching 166 for 4 in 28 overs against Uttarakhand, who chose to field first. At the Anantam Ground, Chhattisgarh have scored 153 for 6 in 30 overs after Punjab elected to bowl, keeping the contest finely balanced.

Group D action is producing some of the stronger batting displays of the day. Saurashtra have built an imposing 220 for 4 in 39 overs against Haryana at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, despite Haryana opting to bowl first. Railways are placed at 143 for 3 in 29 overs against Andhra, while Delhi are enjoying a productive outing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, posting 224 for 6 in 44.3 overs after Gujarat chose to bowl.

The Services versus Odisha encounter remains delicately poised. Services were bowled out for 83 in 21.5 overs, leaving Odisha needing 69 runs with eight wickets in hand as the chase continues.

Group A matches in Ahmedabad are also ongoing. Jharkhand have reached a strong 231 for 6 in 42 overs against Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tamil Nadu are cruising at 92 without loss in 21 overs against Madhya Pradesh at the Gujarat College Ground, while Kerala are placed at 150 for 5 against Karnataka. Puducherry have scored 110 for 8 against Tripura, with the contest still open.

In Group B at Rajkot, Jammu and Kashmir are dominating proceedings with 253 for 4 in 43 overs against Assam. Vidarbha are firmly in control at 171 for 2 in 30 overs against Hyderabad, while Uttar Pradesh and Bengal are posting competitive totals against Chandigarh and Baroda respectively.

Away from the group matches, the day is proving especially memorable for Virat Kohli fans. The former India captain has rolled back the years with a fluent 77 at the Centre of Excellence, underlining his enduring class. In contrast, Rohit Sharma endured a rare off day, departing for a duck. Rishabh Pant, captaining the side and keeping wickets, contributed a fighting 70 before being dismissed by Vishal Jayswal, continuing his positive run with the bat.

With several matches still in progress across venues, December 26 continues to offer drama, runs and intrigue, highlighting once again the depth and competitiveness of India’s domestic cricket scene.