Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Indian Legend Retires From Test Cricket Ahead Of England Series
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 123 matches and 9,230 runs. His final series was against Australia in 2024–25.
Virat Kohli Retirement LIVE: Virat Kohli, one of India's greatest Test cricketers, has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, bringing an illustrious chapter to a close just ahead of the England series. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 48.7. His Test career includes 30 centuries and 31 fifties, showcasing his dominance across conditions.
Kohli's final appearance came during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Despite a fighting century in the opening Test at Perth, he struggled throughout the remainder of the series, scoring just 190 runs in total, including 85 in the last four matches. His vulnerability against the moving ball was exposed, with eight of his ten dismissals caught in the slips.
Known for his aggressive captaincy, unmatched fitness, and fierce determination, Kohli redefined the image of Indian Test cricket. While he is expected to continue in ODIs, his absence in whites will leave a major void in the Indian lineup.
Virat Kohli, the face of Indian Test cricket for over a decade, has announced his retirement from the longest format.
