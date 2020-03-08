Women's T20 World Cup Final, Live Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India

India will look to clinch their maiden trophy at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup when they lock horns with defending champion and four-time winner Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had booked their place in the summit showdown of the showpiece tournament for the very first time after their semi-final clash against England was washed out without a ball bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

India progressed by virtue of their top-place finish in Group A after winning all the four clashes against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Australia, on the other hand, stormed into the final for the sixth time in a row after clinching a narrow five-run win over South Africa via Duckworth-Lewis Method in the second semi-final clash in Sydney on Thursday.

The hosts are the most successful team in the Women's T20 World Cup, having lifted the trophy on four occasions. They are now looking to clinch their fifth trophy at the event.

Here are the live updates: