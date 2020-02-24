Women's T20 World Cup: India lose first wicket as Taniya departs

24 February 2020, 16:47 PM
FOUR!! Jahanara Alam pitched the bowl outside off and Shafali Verma clears the ring to earn four runs for herself and India.
24 February 2020, 16:46 PM
SIX!! Jahanara strayed down the leg side and Shafali Verma sent the ball flying over long-off for a huge six.
24 February 2020, 16:44 PM
OUT!! Salma Khatun dismisses Taniya Bhatia. Bhatia was beaten outside off stump and wicketkeeper Joty whipped the bails off. (IND-W: 18/1, 2/20 over)
T Bhatia st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun 2 (5b 0x4 0x6)
24 February 2020, 16:41 PM
SIX!! Salma Khatun kept the ball outside off stump and Shafali Verma sent it flying over deep micket.
24 February 2020, 16:39 PM
SIX!! Jahanara Alam bowls a wide delivery to Shafali Verma, who bludgeoned it through the covers. (IND-W: 8/0, 1/20 over)
24 February 2020, 16:35 PM
Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma comes out to open the innings for India.
24 February 2020, 16:23 PM
"We had a good match before the World Cup [defeating Pakistan by five runs in a warm-up] which gave us very positive confidence and we are looking forward to the game," Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun said after winning the toss.
24 February 2020, 16:11 PM
Blow for India as Smriti Mandana is out due to illness. Richa Ghosh comes in for her.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shika Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
24 February 2020, 16:06 PM
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.