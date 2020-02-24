Women's T20 World Cup: India lose first wicket as Taniya departs

After starting their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup with a crucial win over Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to carry forward their winning momentum when they head into their second Group A match of the marquee event against Bangladesh at WACA Ground in East Perth on Monday (February 24).

In the opening match, India defeated defending champions Australia by 17 runs at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav finished with terrific figures of four for 19 while she was assisted by pacer Shikha Pandey who bagged three wickets by giving away just 14 runs as India successfully defended the lowly target of 133 runs by bundling out Australia for 115.

Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) put up a good fight for the defending champions but it was not just enough to help the side cross the mark. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29) were the only two Indian players to have made some decent contributions with the bat.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to open their campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup. They will look to begin their quest of maiden title at the showpiece event on a winning note.

The two squads are as follows:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.

Here are the live updates of the match: