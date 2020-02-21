Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Australia: Live Updates

The Indian women's cricket team will look to kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup on a high note when they square off with hosts and four-time champions Australia in the opening match of the showpiece event at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian women's squad in the upcoming tournament while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

The Women in Blue, who are yet to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament, will head into the opening match following their narrow two-run win over the West Indies in their second warm-up clash of the ICC Women's World Cup at Allan Border Field in Albion.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming on the back of their four-wicket win against South Africa in a warm-up tie at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

The Indian women team is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 International list, while Australia are at the top and the most successful team in the T20 World Cup with four trophies in their account.

The two sides last met each other in the final of the tri-series last week in Melbourne and are two of the favourites to win the title at the ongoing showpiece event.

Here are the live updates: