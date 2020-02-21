Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Australia: Live Updates

21 February 2020, 14:00 PM
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes to bat for India at No.4!
21 February 2020, 13:57 PM
WICKET!! After Mandhana departed for 10 runs, Shafali Verma followed her back to the dressing room after being taken by Annabel Sutherland on the circle on the third delivery of the sixth over by Ellyse Perry. Indian Women 43/2 (5.3 overs)
21 February 2020, 13:52 PM
Jemimah Rodrigues comes to bat in for India!
21 February 2020, 13:50 PM
WICKET!! Smriti Mandhana (10), who was looking good at the crease, was caught leg before wicket on the first delivery of the fifth over by Jess Jonassen. India Women 42/1 (5 overs)
21 February 2020, 13:44 PM
A quite expensive over from Strano as she conceded 13 runs to India. Shafali (13) carved the second ball of the third over inside out towards cover for four runs before she lofted the fifth delivery magnificently over long on for a maximum. India Women 24/0 (3 overs)
21 February 2020, 13:41 PM
The Women in Blue added nine runs in the second over. Mandhana (9) walks down the crease on the fifth delivery and lofted the ball powerfully over mid-off for four runs before she once against smashed the last delivery over mid-off for another boundary. Indian Women 11/0 (2 over)
21 February 2020, 13:37 PM
Just two runs off the very first over for the Women in Blue. Shafali Verma (1) got off the mark by driving the second delivery back towards bowler Strano to pick up a quick single, while Smriti Mandhana (1) too opened her account with one run off the fifth delivery. India Women 2/0 (1 over)
21 February 2020, 13:32 PM
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to begin India's innings. Molly Strano to open the attack for Australia.
21 February 2020, 13:28 PM
The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.
21 February 2020, 13:14 PM
Lineups:
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
21 February 2020, 13:07 PM
Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India!
21 February 2020, 12:53 PM
A look at the Sydney Showground Stadium, which will host the opening match and five other Women's T20 World Cup cashes.
The Sydney Showground stadium will host the opening ceremony and five Women's #T20WorldCup matches. Take a tour of the venue! pic.twitter.com/F5SqzHluGr
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020
21 February 2020, 12:52 PM
The toss for the Women's T20 World Cup opener will take place shortly.