Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Australia: Live Updates

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 21, 2020 - 14:04
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

The Indian women's cricket team will look to kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup on a high note when they square off with hosts and four-time champions Australia in the opening match of the showpiece event at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. 

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian women's squad in the upcoming tournament while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

The Women in Blue, who are yet to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament, will head into the opening match following their narrow two-run win over the West Indies in their second warm-up clash of the ICC Women's World Cup at Allan Border Field in Albion. 

Australia, on the other hand, are coming on the back of their four-wicket win against South Africa in a warm-up tie at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

The Indian women team is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 International list, while Australia are at the top and the most successful team in the T20 World Cup with four trophies in their account. 

The two sides last met each other in the final of the tri-series last week in Melbourne and are two of the favourites to win the title at the ongoing showpiece event.

Here are the live updates: 

 

21 February 2020, 14:00 PM

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes to bat for India at No.4! 

21 February 2020, 13:57 PM

WICKET!! After Mandhana departed for 10 runs, Shafali Verma followed her back to the dressing room after being taken by Annabel Sutherland on the circle on the third delivery of the sixth over by Ellyse Perry. Indian Women 43/2  (5.3 overs)

21 February 2020, 13:52 PM

Jemimah Rodrigues comes to bat in for India!

 

21 February 2020, 13:50 PM

WICKET!! Smriti Mandhana (10), who was looking good at the crease, was caught leg before wicket on the first delivery of the fifth over by Jess Jonassen. India Women 42/1 (5 overs)

 

21 February 2020, 13:44 PM

A quite expensive over from Strano as she conceded 13 runs to India. Shafali (13) carved the second ball of the third over inside out towards cover for four runs before she lofted the fifth delivery magnificently over long on for a maximum. India Women 24/0 (3 overs)

 

21 February 2020, 13:41 PM

The Women in Blue added nine runs in the second over. Mandhana (9) walks down the crease on the fifth delivery and lofted the ball powerfully over mid-off for four runs before she once against smashed the last delivery over mid-off for another boundary. Indian Women 11/0 (2 over)

21 February 2020, 13:37 PM

Just two runs off the very first over for the Women in Blue. Shafali Verma (1) got off the mark by driving the second delivery back towards bowler Strano to pick up a quick single, while Smriti Mandhana (1) too opened her account with one run off the fifth delivery. India Women 2/0 (1 over)

21 February 2020, 13:32 PM

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to begin India's innings. Molly Strano to open the attack for Australia. 

21 February 2020, 13:28 PM

The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems. 

21 February 2020, 13:14 PM

Lineups: 

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

21 February 2020, 13:07 PM

Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India!

21 February 2020, 12:53 PM

A look at the Sydney Showground Stadium, which will host the opening match and five other Women's T20 World Cup cashes. 
 

 

21 February 2020, 12:52 PM

The toss for the Women's T20 World Cup opener will take place shortly. 

