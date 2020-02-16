हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan Warm-Up: Live Updates

Ahead of the commencement of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team will look to gain some momentum when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the first warm-up clash at the Allan Border Stadium in Australia on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 09:30
All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's squad while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

Indian women, who are yet to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament, will head into the match after their decent performance in the tri-series featuring England and Australia where they reached the final. 

Pakistan, on the other hand, will also look to prepare themselves well for the upcoming showpiece event by clinching victories in the warm-up matches. 

However, there is a high probability of rain on the matchday according to a forecast by AccuWeather. 

Here are the live updates: 

16 February 2020, 09:23 AM

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. 

16 February 2020, 09:22 AM

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof looked in high spirits during their press conference in Brisbane.

 

 

