Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final, South Africa vs Australia: Toss delayed due to toss

5 March 2020, 13:11 PM
The covers have come off, but there is no news of toss as of now.
The covers have been removed!
No news of a toss time yet, but here's a look at the SCG wicket for today's game #T20WorldCup | #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/efBUhXi0MF
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
5 March 2020, 13:10 PM
In order to complete a 10-over per side, the toss must take place by 3:06 p.m and the clash must start by 3:21 pm.
South Africa v Australia weather update
The toss has been delayed.
To complete a 10 overs a side match, the toss must be held by 8.36pm local time, and play must commence by 8.51pm local time.
We will keep you updated as the evening progresses.#T20WorldCup | #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/pxuYTOeuPr
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
5 March 2020, 13:08 PM
The toss for the clash has been delayed due to rain.