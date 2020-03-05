Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final, South Africa vs Australia: Toss delayed due to toss

Defending champion and four-time winner Australia and South Africa are slated to lock horns in the second semi-final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

South Africa are coming into the clash after ending Group B on top, having clinched back-to-back wins over England, Thailand, Pakistan before their last group stage clash against West Indies was washed out.

Australia, on the other hand, slumped to defeat against India in the opening match before they sealed victories against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand to reach the semi-final. They will be eyeing to make sixth straight entry into the final of the Women's T20 World Cup.

However, if there is rain or the match gets washed out due to wet outfield, South Africa will storm into the final as they made a top-place finish in the group stage.

Earlier on Thursday, India qualified for the summit showdown of the showpiece event for the very first time after their semi-final clash against England at the SCG was washed out due to rain.

India ended the group stage unbeaten, having sealed back-to-back victories against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Here are the live updates: