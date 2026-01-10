Advertisement
NewsCricketMIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Aim To Bounce Back, Face Delhi Capitals
MUMBAI INDIANS VS DELHI CAPITALS

MIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Aim To Bounce Back, Face Delhi Capitals

MIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026: Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) in a highly anticipated Match No. 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The clash, which is a repeat of the 2023 and 2025 finals, will start at 7:30 PM IST with toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 10.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
MIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026 (pic credit: WPL)
LIVE Blog

MIW are coming off a tough loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) on Friday, when they posted 154/6 but fell short by 3 wickets in a last-ball thriller in the season opener. This puts them in a "wounded" state, eager to bounce back in their home venue.

On the other hand, DCW begin their campaign fresh under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who steps up after Meg Lanning's exit. DC have been consistent finalists (three straight runner-up finishes) but are still chasing their maiden title.

Squads For MIW vs DCW WPL 2026 Clash

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

10 January 2026
16:28 IST

MIW vs DCW Live Score: DC Start Campaign Under New Captain

Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) begin their WPL 2026 campaign fresh under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who steps up after Meg Lanning's exit. DC have been consistent finalists (three straight runner-up finishes) but are still chasing their maiden title.

16:19 IST

MIW vs DCW Live Score: Mumbai Aim To Bounce Back 

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back after a narrow last-ball loss to RCB in the WPL 2026 season opener. MI posted 154/6 but fell short by 3 wickets against RCB in a last-ball thriller in the season opener on Friday, courtesy Nadine de Klerk's sensational fifty. 

16:07 IST

MIW vs DCW Live Score: Squads

16:04 IST

MIW vs DCW Live Score: Match Details

Fixture: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2026 Match

Date & Time: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Streaming) 

16:02 IST

MIW vs DCW Live Score: Hello And Welcome 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd match of the WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Stay Tuned With Zee News English for all the live updates of the match. 

