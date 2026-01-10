MIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Aim To Bounce Back, Face Delhi Capitals
MIW vs DCW Live Score, WPL 2026: Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) in a highly anticipated Match No. 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The clash, which is a repeat of the 2023 and 2025 finals, will start at 7:30 PM IST with toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 10.
MIW are coming off a tough loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) on Friday, when they posted 154/6 but fell short by 3 wickets in a last-ball thriller in the season opener. This puts them in a "wounded" state, eager to bounce back in their home venue.
On the other hand, DCW begin their campaign fresh under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who steps up after Meg Lanning's exit. DC have been consistent finalists (three straight runner-up finishes) but are still chasing their maiden title.
Squads For MIW vs DCW WPL 2026 Clash
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
MIW vs DCW Live Score: DC Start Campaign Under New Captain
MIW vs DCW Live Score: Mumbai Aim To Bounce Back
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back after a narrow last-ball loss to RCB in the WPL 2026 season opener. MI posted 154/6 but fell short by 3 wickets against RCB in a last-ball thriller in the season opener on Friday, courtesy Nadine de Klerk's sensational fifty.
MIW vs DCW Live Score: Squads
MIW vs DCW Live Score: Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2026 Match
Date & Time: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Streaming)
MIW vs DCW Live Score: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd match of the WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Stay Tuned With Zee News English for all the live updates of the match.
