ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Can Zimbabwe upset West Indies?

ZIM vs WI Live Score: Zimbabwe face West Indies in a crucial Super 8 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, with both teams unbeaten in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has stressed that reaching the Super Eight was only part of their larger goal, but adapting to unfamiliar Indian conditions under lights will be their first major test. They have impressed so far, defeating Australia and Sri Lanka, with Brian Bennett leading the batting charts and yet to be dismissed in the tournament. West Indies enter the contest with greater familiarity at the venue, having already secured dominant wins in Mumbai. Their batting unit, featuring Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, has fired consistently, while their bowling attack has looked sharp. Zimbabwe may recall Richard Ngarava, while West Indies could bring back Romario Shepherd. With clear skies expected and a balanced pitch likely, adaptability and collective performance could decide this high-stakes encounter.

