ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Can Zimbabwe upset West Indies?
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Can Zimbabwe upset West Indies?

ZIM vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Zimbabwe take on in-form West Indies in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Wankhede, where conditions and adaptability could decide the outcome.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
LIVE Blog

ZIM vs WI Live Score: Zimbabwe face West Indies in a crucial Super 8 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, with both teams unbeaten in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has stressed that reaching the Super Eight was only part of their larger goal, but adapting to unfamiliar Indian conditions under lights will be their first major test. They have impressed so far, defeating Australia and Sri Lanka, with Brian Bennett leading the batting charts and yet to be dismissed in the tournament. West Indies enter the contest with greater familiarity at the venue, having already secured dominant wins in Mumbai. Their batting unit, featuring Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, has fired consistently, while their bowling attack has looked sharp. Zimbabwe may recall Richard Ngarava, while West Indies could bring back Romario Shepherd. With clear skies expected and a balanced pitch likely, adaptability and collective performance could decide this high-stakes encounter.

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Match

23 February 2026
08:38 IST

ZIM vs WI Live Updates: Unbeaten Teams Set Up a High-Stakes Super 8 Showdown

Zimbabwe and West Indies arrive unbeaten, making this clash crucial in the Super 8 stage where every win significantly improves semifinal qualification chances. Momentum is strong on both sides, and the result could define Group 1 standings.

 

08:34 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of ZIM vs WI from Mumbai. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News. 

