Zimbabwe vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup, Group B LIVE Score and Updates: IRE lose 4 wickets, ZIM on top
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from Match no. 4 of the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place between Zimbabwe and Ireland below
T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe are set face Ireland in Match No. 4 of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday (October 17). Ireland have shown that they can hold their own in the Cricket World Cups over the years but are yet to find their feet in T20Is. They have one eye on the future and have a Kevin O’Brien-sized hole to plug. Ireland, though, continue to remain as a side that blow hot and cold. During the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they managed to record an impressive series win against Afghanistan but recently fell short against Namibia in a warm-up game.
head coach Dave Houghton is backing his charges to make an impression as @T20WorldCup campaign gets underway#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cNWcJm58RK — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 16, 2022
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have several players on the waiting list due to illness and injuries but one expects a full-strength line-up for their tournament opener. Seasoned pros such as Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and skipper Craig Ervine are match-winners on their day but top-order remains a concern. It will be interesting to see the approach coach David Houghton will adopt with the powerplay overs playing such a key role in this format.
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard
Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Nagarava picked one and two wickets each to push Ireland on backfoot as they are reduced to 22/3 in 175 run chase.
IRE 23/4 (4) CRR: 5.75 REQ: 9.5
Ireland need 152 runs
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard
Poor start for Ireland as they lose their opener in the first over of the match. Richard Ngarava removed Paul Stirling on the second ball of the innings on a duck.
IRE 11/1 (2) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 9.11 - Ireland need 164 runs
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Zimbabwe finish at 174/7 (20 Overs)
Zimbabwe finish at 174 after 20 overs as Sikandar Raza smacks 82 off 48 balls to guide his side to a commanding total. Ireland need 175 runs in 20 overs to win.
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Sikandar Raza hits fifty
Zimbabwe are 4 down with Sikandar Raza batting on 56 off 30 balls, he is looking in dangerous form as he has smacked 4 fours and 4 sixes so far in his innings.
ZIM - 112/4 (13 Overs), Raza 56 (30) & Shumba 5 (5)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Sikandar Raza in middle
Williams 12 (11) caught by Tector bowled by Simi Singh. Just when Zimbabwe were looking right back on track, another wicket falls down. Ireland finally break the partnership but the dangerman Sikandar Raza is still in the middle.
ZIM - 79/4 (10 Overs), Raza 29 (16)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Joshua Little with another one!
Madhevere caught by Delany bowled by Joshua Little. Ireland take another wicket inside the powerplay as the same bowler strikes again. Two wicket in two overs for Joshua Little now, he's having a good day.
Moments later, Ervine 9 (12) stumped by Tucker bowled by Simi Singh.
ZIM - 37/3 (5.3 Overs), Williams 0 (0)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Joshua Little removes Chakabva
Zimbabwe have recovered from the early loss of Chakabva 0 (2). Ireland bring in Joshua Little back into the attack in hunt for another wicket as Zimbabwe look comfortable now.
ZIM - 31/1 (4 Overs), Madhevere 17 (15) & Ervine 8 (8)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Ireland Playing XI
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Toss update!
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field against Zimbabwe in match no.4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Playing XI coming up shortly.
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Toss time update!
The toss of Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 4 will take place at 2:16 PM (IST). Predicted Playing XI:
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, T Chatara, L Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, L Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, B McCarthy
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Another shocking result
Scotland have stunned two-time World champions West Indies by 42 runs. First day it was Namibia who shocked us with their stellar performance against Sri Lanka and now it's Scotland.
Toss of ZIM vs IRE coming up shortly!
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Update!
As per ICC rules, there should be a minimum 30 minutes gap between the matches being played at the same venue. West Indies and Scotland have 16 balls remaining in their match so the toss between ZIM vs IRE can place anytime between 2:20 PM to 3:00 PM (IST).
(Stay TUNED!)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - LIVESTREAM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE match online and on TV, check HERE.
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Toss delayed!
Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 4 toss has been delayed due to rain interruption in the morning game between West Indies and Scotland.
(Stay TUNED)
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Dream11 prediction
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE match HERE.
ZIM vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Scorecard - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Zimbabwe vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 4. Toss coming up shortly!
