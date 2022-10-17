Zimbabwe vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup, Group B LIVE Score and Updates: IRE lose 4 wickets, ZIM on top

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe are set face Ireland in Match No. 4 of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday (October 17). Ireland have shown that they can hold their own in the Cricket World Cups over the years but are yet to find their feet in T20Is. They have one eye on the future and have a Kevin O’Brien-sized hole to plug. Ireland, though, continue to remain as a side that blow hot and cold. During the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they managed to record an impressive series win against Afghanistan but recently fell short against Namibia in a warm-up game.

head coach Dave Houghton is backing his charges to make an impression as @T20WorldCup campaign gets underway#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cNWcJm58RK — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 16, 2022

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have several players on the waiting list due to illness and injuries but one expects a full-strength line-up for their tournament opener. Seasoned pros such as Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and skipper Craig Ervine are match-winners on their day but top-order remains a concern. It will be interesting to see the approach coach David Houghton will adopt with the powerplay overs playing such a key role in this format.